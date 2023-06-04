Yeah, Nah: Is Air New Zealand a good airline?

Air New Zealand has reclaimed the crown of the world’s best airline.

The safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com has unveiled its awards for 2023, which sees the national carrier take the title back from Qatar Airways.

It is now the seventh time since 2013 that Air New Zealand has been named the best.

Air New Zealand has also recently been crowned the “most attractive” employer in the country for the seventh time, according to Randstad research.

It achieved the accolade based on its reputation, job content and financial health.

Covid-19, and the pressures caused by it, saw Air New Zealand face some scrutiny due to cancelled flights and refund claims.

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand has started asking passengers to step on the scales before flights.

Air New Zealand The national airline will be asking more than 10,000 customers travelling on its international network to take part in a passenger weight survey this June.