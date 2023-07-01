Hundertwasser a must-visit for every Kiwi

The Hundertwasser Art Centre opened in February 2022 and is a jewel in Whangarei’s crown, if not the entire country.

Gerard Hindmarsh is a published author living in Golden Bay

OPINION: Last month, I visited the newly opened Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangarei, and came away feeling genuinely moved by the experience.

This supreme free-flow monument to visionary artist, ecologist, architect, and Northland-adopted-son Friedensreich Hundertwasser is an artwork in itself. The new centre features a fully afforested rooftop, curving architecture with no straight lines anywhere, and eye-catching mosaics.

The place also contains the Wairau Māori Art Gallery, the first in the country dedicated solely to contemporary Māori art.

READ MORE:

* Yes, that is a nīkau palm growing from the rooftop

* Whangārei: The North Island's next big tourism town

* Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei touted as 'new national asset'



AUCKLAND STAR Visionary artist, ecologist, architect, and Northland-adopted-son Friedensreich Hundertwasser.

Embracing the tuakana/teina principle of the mentor supporting the learner, established artists such as Shane Cotton are showcased in alternating exhibitions with up-and- coming young Maori Artists.

Wairau means ‘a hundred waters’, same as Hundertwasser means in German.

The centre was all part of Hundertwasser’s vision for the Town Basin. The whole precinct complete with open fountain area is a feather in the cap for Northland, a tourism coup for Whangarei in particular.

Every Kiwi should visit this wonderous place, as will, no doubt, passengers from every cruise ship to visit Whangarei from now on.

Steve Sharpe/SUPPLIED Whangarei's Town Basin with the Hundertwasser Arts Centre in the background.

Its construction fascinated the locals of Northland’s capital, many routinely turning up to watch as it neared completion. A 1000-strong crowd gathered to watch the eight-metre tall, 3.5-tonne, $50,000 gold leaf cupola being craned into place after being barged upriver last year.

All the bricklayers, pavers and plasterers engaged on the project were encouraged to exercise their own creativity.

Hundertwasser used to say a building should be a journey to an unknown land. The now world-famous toilets at Kawakawa proved to be only the practise run.

The result is nothing short of a masterpiece. The whole multi-level structure defies all sense of rationalism, all normality abandoned in favour of uniqueness, romanticism, individuality, and creativity in harmony with nature.

GERARD HINDMARSH/Supplied Hundertwasser Art Centre director Joost de Bruin.

This place slammed home to me how utterly brutish our modern public architecture choices can be.

A Provincial Growth Fund grant helped get the Hundertwasser Art Centre up and running, but the majority of the $37 million cost to build it came from private sources, a credit to the support of this visionary who made Northland his adopted home from 1973 to his death in 2000.

Hundertwasser once wrote: ‘Art is Worship!’ And his most prodigious and impressive artistic legacy from his years in New Zealand form the showcase exhibition within the new centre, all curated by the Hundertwasser Foundation in Vienna.

Hundertwasser was very influenced by nature, and believed straight lines in architecture were soulless, that buildings should give back to nature by having afforested roofs.

As a result, more than 4000 trees, including rare and native species, have been planted atop the building.

AUCKLAND STAR Friedensreich Hundertwasser became one of the most celebrated artists to come out of Europe in the 20th Century.

Honouring his strong recycling and sustainability ethics, some 40,000 recycled bricks, 5000 recycled pavers and 3000 square metres of locally made tiles have been used in the building. Mosaics on the mainly black and white exterior feature waka and kiwi incorporated into their designs. Local icons, subtle but effective and a joy to discover.

I guess the reason Hundertvasser spent half of every year in Northland for the latter part of his life was because his relationship with his hometown of Vienna was fraught. Born there on December 5 1928, his German father died when he was young.

Following the annexation of Austria by Nazi Germany, he and his Jewish mother were forced to relocate to Vienna’s second district, to live with his aunt’s and grandmother’s home on Obere Donaustrasse.

At least 69 of his Jewish relations were deported and gassed to death in Nazi concentration camps, but he and his mother evaded the roundup by pretending to be German, his mother making him join the local Hitler Youth to disguise him completely.

GERARD HINDMARSH/SUPPLIED Larissa McMillan is gallery director for the Wairau Maori Art Gallery within the Hundertwasser Art Centre.

Even as a lad, Hundertwasser was an artist bursting with expression.

Three years after the war, he graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna after just five months of intense study and artistic experimentation, crediting his fast-track success to being influenced by the postmodern exhibitions of Walter Kampmann and Egon Schiele.

A year later, he began travelling extensively, developing his own distinctive style as he went.

In Florence, he met Rene Bro and followed him to Paris before travelling extensively around Italy. His first major exhibition, in 1953 in the Art Club of Vienna, was followed by an exhibition in Paris a year later at Studio Paul Facchetti.

It was at this point he developed his theory of ‘trans autonationalism’ and began to number his prolific output of works.

Numerous exhibitions worldwide followed, along with many manifestos such as the ‘Grammer of Seeing’ and ‘Mouldiness Manifesto against rationalism in Architecture’, which he read outside Seckau Monastary in Styria, Austria.

He became increasingly controversial, expelled from institutions for such outrageous acts such as delivering naked his ‘The right to a Third Skin’ speech in Munich.

His love affair with the sea began in 1967 when he converted an old wooden salt hauler called San Giuseppe T into the Regentag (meaning rainy day) in a dockyard in the Venice lagoon, ensconcing himself there for several years to work furiously away on his art, including a folio of Japanese woodcuts which he completed in 1973.

SUPPLIED New Zealand's first Conservation Week poster, produced in 1973 by Hundertwasser, which won him a Conservation Award.

These made him the first European painter ever to have his works cut by Japanese masters.

Year 1973 was also his first museum exhibition which travelled extensively around New Zealand, a country his mother always encouraged him to visit even though she never made it out herself.

A year later, he painted and donated the first Conservation Week poster for this country and got a Conservation Award for it. By this time his fame as an artist was exploding worldwide, one international exhibition travelling through 43 major museums in 27 countries.

Eventually, he would sail his beloved Regentag across the Atlantic, through the Panama Canal to end up in the Pacific and ultimately Auckland, it becoming a common sight around the Northland coastline.

Hundertwasser spent most of the last 30 years of his life living and working in Northland and becoming a New Zealand citizen in the process.

It was on his 200-hectare farm just north of Kawakawa in the Kaurinui Valley with access to the sea, that he embarked on his most ambitious attempts to enact what he called ‘a peace treaty with nature’.

Supplied Hundertwasser’s home just north of Kawakawa in Northland.

Hopefully it won’t be too long before Hundertwasser Estate is made open to the public as well.

Following his death from a heart attack in the Pacific on Saturday 19 February 2000, aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2, his body was returned according to his wishes to be buried in harmony with nature on his land in his Garden of the Happy Dead, a simple tulip tree planted on his shallow burial place.

Friedensreich Hundertwasser became one of the most celebrated artists to come out of Europe in the 20th Century.

He was acclaimed for his work with colour and mosaics and became especially famed for his conversions of industrial buildings into works of art in both Europe and Japan.

That he made Northland his final home is a credit this country, and now we have a place that truly honours him.