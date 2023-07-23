Travellers dipping into retirement funds, renting out rooms, to travel

Kiwis are digging deeper in order to be able to travel this winter, with travellers telling the Sunday Star-Times they are renting out spare rooms and dipping into retirement funds in order to see the world.

Even as the country is in a technical recession, travel experts say it’s been a busy winter – with more insurance policies taken out and capacity increased on aviation networks to cater to the glut of travellers.

And while budget-conscious Kiwis are booking early, staying with friends, or making the most of credit left over from Covid-19 cancellations, luxury travel providers say their clients are spending more.

Premium travel agency Travel Associates NZ says its clients are booking longer trips and customised experiences.

Says its head of operations, Ashleigh Teixeira: “One thing we are seeing customers want is more personalised travel experiences, they want customised itineraries that includes their personal interests and bucket list experiences. We also know that people are staying longer, our couple bookings stay for an average of 30 days with lots of…cruises and private tours.”

Meanwhile, travel agencies and airlines are reporting consistent bookings and a particularly busy school holiday season that saw half a million Kiwis travel with Air New Zealand alone.

Supplied Tori Howell in Bodø, northern Norway.

Tori Howell, 51, told the Star-Times: “It just so happened that at the end of last year I got a case of the ‘f… its’. I quit my teaching job, drew down on my retirement, rented out my house in Auckland and packed up my car to travel around the South Island for a few months before flying overseas.”

But other Kiwis aren’t so lucky, with some people reporting they’d have to win Lotto in order to travel, while others who had managed to get away this year had spent years saving to do so.

Read more in today’s Sunday Star-Times, both online and in stores.