Flights delayed, cancelled out of Auckland Airport due to extensive fog

Flights are both cancelled and delayed due to the extensive fog in Auckland on Monday morning.

A number of regional flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been cancelled or delayed, due to thick fog that is blanketing the region.

According to Auckland Airport, approximately 5 domestic regional flights have been cancelled, and 4 domestic regional flights have been delayed, due to the fog.

As of 9.20am, a further 4 domestic regional flights have been cancelled and 3 have been diverted to other airports.

Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog, and international flights have been able to take off and land.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Stuff's travel reporter Brook Sabin lands in foggy Auckland on Monday morning.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said passengers should check Auckland Airport’s website or app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

MetService said the fog is expected to lift by Monday afternoon.