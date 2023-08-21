End in sight for Lake 2 Lake Trail after plan change takes road less travelled

The Lake 2 Lake Trail, between lakes Te Anau and Manapouri, looking out to Balloon Loop on the Upper Waiau river in 2022. (File photo)

The Lake 2 Lake trail completion is taking shape as the Fiordland Trails Trust begins its investigation into linking the route between Te Anau to Manapouri.

The development to complete the full 28km trail, users need to travel on the State Highway for 2km which the proposed route will eliminate the need for cyclists to be on the road.

Construction on the trail started in 2015 and has grown in popularity amongst bikers, walkers, runners, and other off-trail users Fiordland Trails Trust chair David Boniface said.

Despite the popularity, one of the middle sections has not yet been completed, requiring users to travel on the highway and presenting a health and safety risk that has long concerned the Trust, Boniface said.

The sticking point has been the Trust’s desire for the trail to go through part of the Fiordland National Park. The Fiordland National Park management plan, however, does not allow for biking within the national park.

While the Trust had hoped a review of the management plan would make way for its plans, they now acknowledge with no clear timeframe for the plan review and no guarantees of a review ultimately allowing for biking it was time for a new approach, Boniface said.

The new proposed route would avoid the national park but would still offer trail users a high-quality, scenic experience and eliminate the need to travel on the State Highway.

A recent independent Impact Assessment on the Lake 2 Lake Trail found there was frustration among users having to use the road to complete the full trail.

Tagged as Leg 5 of the Lake 2 Lake Trail, the section will run from Balloon Loop to Supply Bay Road and complete the Lake 2 Lake Trail, connecting Te Anau and Manapouri through one off-road trail.

Investigations and scoping into the new trail leg are under way and discussions with affected parties are progressing well, Boniface said, adding it was exciting to have a way forward.

“As a Trust, we are very conscious of the health and safety risk posed by the requirement to travel on the road for trail users who want to complete the full route from Te Anau to Manapouri or travel in the other direction.

“The new proposal to link the trail is really exciting, and we believe will add to the hugely positive experience most trail users report,” he said.

“While this alternative route was not our initial plan, we are committed to the new way forward and look forward to progressing with the work required to make it possible.”

Boniface said although the alternative route for Leg 5 will require resource consent, Department of Conservation and landowner permissions, the Trust is confident that this is the right way forward.

“Completing Lake 2 Lake trail is a priority for the Fiordland Trails Trust along with extending our trail network,” he said.