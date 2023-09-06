‘Absolute zoos’: The truth about airline lounges

There’s a feeling that often creeps up as you wander the airline lounge, hoping to find somewhere to sit. As you walk past the little snack buffet, and the magazine rack, and the coffee machine, and the TV playing CNN, you can’t help but think to yourself… Is this it?

And yeah, this is it. To the uninitiated the lounge can be a real disappointment. You picture business class on a plane, with all its luxuries, its personalised service, its high-end food and wine, its extra space, the fact it’s such a vast step up from the economy experience and you assume the business class lounge at the airport terminal will be pretty much the same.

Only, it really isn’t.

Lounges have been in the news recently, with revelations the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s 22-year-old son, Nathan, had been granted access by Qantas to its ultra-exclusive Chairman’s Lounge. There’s much grinding of political gears to unpack there, most of which is outside the remit of a humble travel column, but we can talk about the lounge itself, which, understandably, quite a few travellers were jealous of.

Access to the Chairman’s Lounge – how good would that be? I have to be honest here and say I have absolutely no idea how good that would be because, I’ve never been invited into the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge, and unless that board position with Rio Tinto eventually comes through, there’s a good chance I never will be.

Most travellers, however, don’t even fantasise about the Chairman’s Lounge. That’s too far out into the stratosphere. We would be happy just to get into any lounge at all really, to avoid most of the hassles of airport terminals and settle in somewhere comfortable with a glass of free champagne and some tasty food.

Airport lounges, like the Emirates First Class Lounge, have facilities that you just can’t get anywhere else in the terminal.

And I would have to say, right up front, that yes, being in an airline lounge is better than not being in an airline lounge. If someone offers you complimentary access to one of these areas, à la Nathan Albanese, you wouldn’t say no.

There are facilities here that you just can’t get anywhere else in the terminal. The seating is more comfortable. The entertainment options are greater. The Wi-fi is unlimited. The food and drink is free.

However, I’m here to tell you that by and large, the feeling you will be left with as you explore your airline lounge, one you may have paid a huge premium to access, is one of disappointment. Is this it?

Let’s start with our friends at Qantas, who, at Sydney’s international terminal at least, have a first class lounge that is everything you could ever want: tasty meals served à la carte, showers, a day spa, great wine and spirits, lots of comfortable seating.

Its business class lounge, meanwhile, is an absolute zoo, filled at most times of the day with far too many people. Admittedly, there’s great, barista-made coffee, but otherwise you’ll find pretty lacklustre food, down-market drinks, and shabby old seats (once you eventually find a spare one). Last time my partner and I were there, for a morning flight, we ended up enjoying a coffee in the lounge and then going outside to McDonald’s for a decent breakfast. (Qantas has plans to redesign and upgrade this facility, by the way, with work set to begin early next year.)

This is an experience you tend to have throughout much of the world, however. Having lounge access is better than not having it. But it still doesn’t feel as good as it should be.

On a recent flight from Singapore I had a pass for Singapore Airlines’ Krisflyer Gold Lounge, which is a lovely facility; but when I was there it was so busy that there were essentially no seats left in the entire place. I ended up nabbing the last spot at the bar, which I guess, given the bartender’s penchant for free-pouring gigantic measures of single-malt Scotch, wasn’t such a bad thing.

In Doha, meanwhile, Qatar Airways has a beautifully designed business class lounge with excellent food and drink – but again, the crowd numbers mean it’s very hard to access and enjoy any of those facilities. They have showers, for example, but last time I was told it would be a 45-minute wait to use them. I tried to take a coffee into the computer room to do some work instead, but was told there were no drinks allowed there.

Supplied/Supplied A render of the new Qantas lounge at Auckland Airport.

If all of this sounds like whinging about something that is actually a real privilege, I apologise. I do like the lounge. I appreciate being there. But I also question their worth if this is something that’s not already included in your ticket.

My general rule is this: if you’re in the airport for three hours or less, don’t pay for lounge access. It’s just not worth it. You’re far better off staking out the airport for some far-flung gate lounge that’s not in use and stretching out there with decent food you’ve bought in the terminal. Forgo the shower. Buy yourself a beer.

If you have a stay in a terminal that’s longer than three hours, you’ll start to see some value in the lounge. You’ll have time to eat more, drink more, and maybe even have a snooze in a day bed if the lounge has them. You have time to wait for a shower. You can keep your eye out for a comfy spot to sit, even if it’s busy.

For everyone else, my main point is that there’s no need to be too jealous of all the people swanning their way towards one of these exclusive facilities. Unless it’s the Chairman’s Lounge, you’re probably not missing out on that much.

