'A bit farcical': Auckland ferry users mystified by awards finalist

After a tumultuous time for Auckland ferry users, some were surprised to see ferry operator Fullers360 is a finalist in the New Zealand Tourism Awards.

But the ferry company has pushed back against the criticism.

When Fullers360 announced on social media last week that it was a successful finalist for the Tourism Excellence Award for large businesses, ferry users were frank with their responses – to the point where the company had to switch off the comment function.

Sharing the news elsewhere, passengers suggested it was “fake” or an April Fools’ joke.

Co-founder and former owner of The Oyster Inn on Waiheke Island, Andrew Glenn, told Stuff that in recent times, the ferry company’s service had consistently and repeatedly disappointed domestic and international tourists, with services cancelled with little or no notice and inadequate capacity sometimes leaving hundreds of passengers waiting for hours.

“If an airline acted this way, they would not be winning awards, so I think it’s a bit farcical they have been nominated.”

A Fullers360 spokesperson said it was “disappointing to see a group on Waiheke Island who have sought to deliberately undermine our recent achievements”.

“Like all tourism operators we face challenges, but most importantly, our people deserve to celebrate this success given their dedication day in day out.”

DIANA WORTHY Andrew Glenn and Jonathan Rutherfurd Best set up The Oyster Inn at Oneroa which is now owned by Josh and Helen Emmett. Glenn described the ferry company’s finalist spot as “farcical”. (File photo)

Rebecca Ingram, chief executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa which organises the annual industry awards, said the organisation had great confidence that its independent judges had done a thorough job.

“They know our industry well and have made careful decisions based on the strict and specific criteria of the categories, and the entries before them.”

Ingram said the awards were an opportunity for the industry to celebrate innovation, progress and performance.

Fuller360’s entry highlighted its tourism operation, cultural and diversity inroads in its workforce, partnership with the Department of Conservation, and investment into cleaner transportation, including electric hybrid ferries and research into hydrogen ferry propulsion, she said.

supplied Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Rebecca Ingram said the awards judges made careful decisions based on strict and specific criteria.

In 2021, Fullers360 announced it had ordered Auckland’s first electric hybrid ferry, and in December it said a new electric foiling tourist boat would be plying the Hauraki Gulf this spring.

The ferry company pre-empted passenger discontent when it launched last summer’s timetable with a warning that there would be service disruptions as it struggled with a shortage of skilled workers.

And that played out with a peak-season punctuated by service breakdowns and cancellations.

Then in July, Waiheke residents protested the ferry company’s 19% hike to peak-time fares.

According to TIA, there were four entries for the BDO Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business) 2023. The category is for tourism businesses with a turnover greater than $6m.

The four finalists are Fullers360, Air New Zealand, INFLITE Group and Skyline Queenstown.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner in November.