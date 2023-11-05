Flight review: Island time starts as soon as you board Air Tahiti Nui

Stepping aboard Air Tahiti Nui I felt plunged back to the 1970s – which isn’t a negative criticism.

Rather, there’s a super laidback vibe, a retro colour scheme and quaint little touches like the welcoming Tahitian tiaré flower.

The airline wants you to feel like you’re already in Tahiti, and based on this flight, they’re making a pretty good go of that ambition.

The route

Auckland to Faa'a International Airport on the island of Tahiti.

The plane

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, one of four that make up the Air Tahiti Nui fleet, which they call Tahitian Dreamliners. Our plane was Tupaia, named after the 18th century Tahitian master navigator.

The seat

I had window seat 14A in Premium Economy, which the airline styles as Moana Premium. The flight was only half full, so I had my block of two seats all to myself and was as happy as a giant South Seas clam.

The Air Tahiti Nui Premium Economy cabin has a 2-3-2 configuration, holding 32 seats in all – unless you’re one of those rare types who actually like the middle bank of seats, the window seats are definitely the go-tos.

Stuff Air Tahiti Nui flies direct from Auckland to Papeete three times a week.

Time in the air

It's around a five-hour jump to Papeete – 4 hours, 45 minutes to be precise. We were scheduled to leave Auckland at 3pm and pushed back at precisely one minute past the hour. Pretty sharp for island time.

Comfort factor

Premium economy is brilliant for these kinds of flights. At around five hours you want that stretch space and the little extras, without hocking off a kidney for business class.

For the seat nerds out there, your throne is the French-made Zodiac Aerospace Z535, originally designed for the Airbus A350. It has a generous 96.5 centimetres of space between each row and 20cms of recline.

The cabin design is cute Pacifica plus, with patterns echoing the blue lagoons of Tahiti. The teal colourways are highly reminiscent of a certain other national airline back in the day.

The entertainment

I liked the large 13.3-inch high-definition screens of the Panasonic eX3 entertainment system. A modest but enjoyable – and of course, French-leaning – selection of films and shows were available. There’s onboard wi-fi should you feel the urgent need to remind someone you’re heading to a Tahitian lagoon.

The food

This is where Air Tahiti Nui’s Moana Premium runs into a coconut palm. Typically, premium economy passengers would expect business class fare, but here you’re in the same culinary boat as your economy cousins. So no printed menus, just a quick check from the flight attendant on preference.

On my flight it was pasta with mushrooms, chicken with vegetables or fish with mashed potatoes. The portions and sides (rolls, crackers, dessert) were generous.

The cuisine was certainly not the most exciting to have graced a drop-down tray. On the upside, the drinks trolley was groaning with French wines and loads of Champagne – vive la France!

The amenities

Once again, the same as economy: a pillow, blanket and colourful amenity kit with your basic selection of headphones, ear plugs, eye mask, socks, towelette, and a toothbrush.

The service

These days flight crew seem to constantly hover with laser eyes on seatbelts, bags and constant requests to move things, stow things – or maybe I’m just a messy seat dweller.

Anyway, this was refreshingly the opposite, a more leisurely Pacific style of essentially not bothering you at all. Aside from meal times and dropping off the amenity kit and a bottle of water, I was left blissfully alone.

The safety video was in the ‘creative’ style pioneered, with a cast of Tahitians re-enacting safety procedures at a resort.

The verdict

A half-full flight is always a great thing, so hard to judge what this would be like when at capacity. By comparison to most airlines’ premium economy offerings, it’s a bit no-frills, but still enjoyable and a good way to kick off a Tahitian holiday.

Regardless of the time of day you arrive in Papeete, you’ll be serenaded through customs by a ukulele band before diving into the exoticism of French Polynesia.

And with this flight also carrying on to Los Angeles, the idea of a Tahitian interlude on the way to the USA is an alluring alternative to the usual routes, if you’re looking to break up the trip.

The frequency

The schedule varies but the maximum is three flights a week, on a Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The essentials

Flights to Tahiti flying Air Tahiti Nui in Moana Premium typically run around $1310 one-way. For more information, see airtahitinui.com.

The writer travelled courtesy of Visit Anaheim.