Flight test: What it's like to fly Delta Air Lines' new direct route from Auckland to Los Angeles

Kiwi travellers are now spoilt for choice for carriers to Los Angeles with Delta Air Lines having joined the race in October.

Kiwi travellers are now spoilt for choice for carriers to Los Angeles with Delta Air Lines having joined the race in October.

Another American carrier, United Airlines, had its own inaugural on the route just days before Delta, beginning a rivalry.

Having already reviewed United, we put Delta’s offering to the test on the second-ever flight out of Auckland to Los Angeles, sitting in business class.

The plane

The A350-900. I am told that the aircraft currently being used on the route is a former LATAM aircraft that has been modified to specification. That appears to include a few fixes to seats with duct tape.

Delta is expecting to put a newer A350 aircraft on the route by April next year, which will include its business class 'studio' seats that have doors.

The seat

Business class lie flat. I've chosen 5E, the back of five rows because it's as far away from the toilet and galley as possible. I also have a clear view through the curtain to the economy cabin which gives me an appreciation for what I've got. Although there is a coat cupboard next to me which the staff frequently access.

The configuration in business class is two seats in the centre and rows of two seats on either side of the plane. I would recommend solo travellers go for the middle. The window seat might be tempting, but climbing over a stranger prostrate on the lie flat to use the bathroom could be awkward. First class problems, am I right?

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Seat configuration in business class is 2-2-2.

Time in the air

Flight time is said to be 11 and a half hours. We took off around 2.20pm NZT and arrived at 1.45am, which was about 6am in Los Angeles. Fantastic if you can fall asleep.

Comfort factor

Lying flat is obviously an incredible luxury on an airplane. It’s not my first business class flight, but it is the first time I’ve ever fallen asleep on a plane.

Once flattened, the seat, now transformed into a bed, is just wide enough for me shoulder to shoulder. Height-wise, it's also about a perfect length for me at 175cm.

The only comment I would make is that the cabin was a little overly warm, and I found myself wishing for the little ceiling fans in economy.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff The first time I’ve ever fallen asleep on a plane.

The entertainment

Browsing options, I decide to give the Spotify app a go and instantly open a 90s country mixtape and I get myself in the mood listening to 'Toby Keith’s Should’ve Been a Cowboy.

There's a good selection of new and old movies. There are several recent Marvel releases but I settle on Top Gun Maverick. It just felt right watching an aviation-themed film.

The amenities

The headphones are solid and sound great, and if they didn't have that pesky plug with the two prongs rendering them useless apart from on a plane, I would certainly have stolen them.

The head pillow is large and fluffy and the experience is only improved by having two of them. There’s a duvet-like blanket, and a crew member tells me that within a few days business class travellers will also be given thin mattresses they can lay down on the seat.

The little amenity bag has a hand cream tube in a pouch, an eye mask, a "vegan" toothbrush made from bamboo, a pen and earplugs.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff The beef was sublime and pulled a part at the sight of a fork.

The food

A clear-cut above your average airline fare but that was to be expected in the airline's flagship "Delta One" cabin.

On offer is a vegetarian paneer with cumin rice and chickpea masala, chicken parmesan with mashed sweet potato and fried eggplant, but I settle for the red wine braised beef with garlic-chive mashed potato, blistered cherry tomatoes and chargrilled broccolini.

A crew member apologises for the delay, telling me the beef was still cooking and offers me an extra bread roll. For a second, I'm left with the impression that a fussy chef isn't satisfied with the internal temperature of his slow-cooked brisket, before remembering its probably being nuked back to life like astronaut food.

The beef was sublime and pulled a part at the sight of a fork.

The dessert trolley comes along and there are choices but the most entertaining was an ice cream with a multitude of toppings. I’m talked into trying all of them.

For breakfast, it was quiche with a side of streaky bacon and fruit.

The service

The cabin is run by a maitre'd who first introduces herself to me and even seeing me take photos of the yet unspoiled seat offers to take one of me.

The staff are jovial, and generally light-hearted. I see one having a conversation with a passenger about a television show he's watching, and they discuss how they've become hooked.

They consistently checked in to see if I wanted anything and continually top up refreshments before I even knew I wanted them. I woke up toward the end of the flight and there was a new bottle of water waiting for me.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff The food was a clear-cut above your average airline fare.

The airport

Arriving at LAX was a breeze at 6am in the morning with ours literally being the first flight let into the terminal. Our pilot tells us we have to wait for 15 minutes to disembark the plane because the airport is not open yet. Once we disembark, we're straight to the front of the queue at customs.

Departing from Auckland, the experience of travelling to the United States was already different. I'm at the Delta check-in counter, exactly as it's about to open three hours prior to departure.

A security contractor asks to see my passport while I'm still in the line and begins asking questions about the purpose of my visit, where I'll be staying etc. They tell me that it's a requirement of the airline.

Delta One (business class) passengers receive passes to the Strata Lounge at Auckland Airport which has a buffet and bar, as well as bookable sleep pods and showers.

The frequency

Delta has launched with daily flights from Auckland to Los Angeles, and will decrease to three times a week from April to October.

The writer flew as a guest of Delta.