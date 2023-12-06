Christmas travel gift guide: What to get for someone who likes staying close to home

Not every travel gift this Christmas involves searching for a passport number and a visa check.

There are plenty of options here in Aotearoa for the one you love/put up with.

With the festive season approaching rapidly, here are a few local gift ideas, as well as a couple of destinations and experiences you could try in the New Year.

The aviation buff

For those who can tell an Airbus A320 from a Boeing 777, or just those who like their air travel a bit more vintage, then the scenic flights around Auckland on a DC-3 could be for you.

Air Chathams operates the aircraft on select weekends through summer from the domestic terminal at Auckland Airport. As well as a history lesson on the famed workhorses of the sky, passengers get to enjoy a 45-minute nostalgic flight. From $199, more details at airchathams.co.nz

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Stewart Island Flights was named the “most loved” airline in the country.

The outdoors buff

Staying with flying and another unsung hero of the skies above New Zealand is tiny Stewart Island Flights. Earlier this year, it was named the “most loved” airline in the country.

One way to see what makes them so special is enjoying one of their Coast-to-Coast adventures, which features landing on a remote beach on Stewart Island/Rakiura with a tramp across some of the diverse landscapes which makes the island so special. Plus, there’s a scenic boat trip with Rakiura Water Taxis.

The Coast to Coast can be completed as a day trip or a three-day holiday. Price is $295 per person, more details at stewartislandflights.co.nz

Wellington Surf Lessons Wellington Surf Lessons are based in Lyall Bay.

The water buff

One of the joys of this country is that you are never too far away from the sea, even in our main centres. Exhibit A: Lyall Bay.

The Wellington ‘burb can get packed with sun bathers and dog walkers in the height of summer, so avoid them and hit the surf instead. Don’t know how? Then Wellington Surf Lessons will be able to help beginners and those who already have a bit of experience. Grab a two-lesson package for $168, or three for $247. More details at wellingtonsurflessons.co.nz

The wine buff

If that sounds a little too taxing, then maybe a casual stroll through some of the many vineyards of Central Otago? Oh yeah, and some tastings too.

Roaring Wine Tours is a small, NZ-owned business that likes to “support the little guys who’s passion for wine can be tasted in every glass”. It operates from Queenstown, Wānaka, Cromwell and Alexandra with a host of different vineyard options. Prices start at $145 per person, more details at roaringtours.co.nz

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Venture beyond the door into a new Hobbiton Movie Set experience, step inside a hobbit hole.

The movie buff

You’d think by now every last drop of inspiration from the bonanza that was Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit would have been drained. But wait, there’s more.

You can now step inside a fully fitted out Hobbit Hole at the Hobbiton Movie Set. Walking through the door, you will be immediately transported back to the films as you take in the living room, bedroom and kitchen of the Proudfoot family. Ever wanted to know what a Hobbit toilet looks like? You can see that too.

On the film set, there are plenty of different experiences to spend your hard-earned dollars on, but even if you have been before, maybe it’s time for a revisit. Prices from $120 per person, more at hobbitontours.com

SUPPLIED MV Takitimu has a lot of history.

The boat buff

How about puttering around some of the best coastline in the country on an historic boat?

The MV Takitimu is believed to be the country's oldest pilot vessel still operating, having been built back in 1921. Now it takes in Gisborne’s stunning Poverty Bay. Grab a few people and make it a private charter for $460 or take one of the summer sailings on a Sunday. Prices from $20 per person, more at facebook.com/p/MV-Takitimu