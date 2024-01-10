Newsable: The 120-year-old Welsh library steeped in history that you can stay at

If you're thinking 'new year, new career,' but don't want to be chained to a desk, allow Stuff's daily news podcast Newsable to assist. In a week-long series of special summer episodes, the team chats to people with jobs or workplaces outside the ordinary. Today, it’s Andrea Russell, who works at a library where you can stay overnight, eat lunch and - yes - drink wine.

Picture this, book-lovers.

You’re at a library – your happy place. But this is not just any library, it’s about 120 years old, and was set up by William Ewart Gladstone, a former Prime Minister of Great Britain. There are 150,000 books to choose from, which clergy, scholars, and ordinary people have enjoyed over the years.

Best of all? You don’t have to leave. There are 26 bedrooms available to spend the night in, and a restaurant for wining and dining, whilst soaking up the literary and architectural history around you.

If this sounds like a bit of you, maybe you should consider a visit to Gladstone's Library in Hawarden, North Wales, on your next overseas holiday.

Newsable spoke to the library’s warden, Andrea Russell, about its rich history and William Gladstone’s massive collection of more than 20,000 books that led him to found the library.

She talked about notable people who had stayed there over the years and said, these days, all bookworms were welcome.

Listen to the full interview here.

