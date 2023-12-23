How to survive the family holiday this Christmas

Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination – and always brings snacks.

Comedian Jake Whitehall rather accurately wrote that family holidays are about survival of the fittest.

“As with all things, the most important lesson is to approach all family holidays with a degree of cynicism,” he says in his book ‘How to survive family holidays’.

“The headline is simple: massively lower your expectations.”

Regardless of whether you love the family get together or the silly season brings you out in a cold sweat, it is generally a time of heightened stress sorting out travel plans, some of us dealing with grief and loss, coordinating children, coordinating adults, figuring out who’s bringing the turkey or the pav – and, for Kiwis, what the back-up plan is if it rains on Christmas Day.

Here are some tips for surviving the summer holidays with family.

Get to the airport early

While Friday, December 22 marked the busiest day to travel these holidays, the days following, particularly ahead of New Year’s Day, will also be chocca.

Security queues will be longer, there’ll be many more bodies in airports, and there’s a high chance of getting caught in holiday traffic on the roads too. Be patient and exercise a little bit of extra tolerance towards other motorists and travellers.

Get to the airport early – it’s better to be safe than sorry. If you miss your flight, there’ll be limited seats available to book onto a new one, not to mention the exorbitant pricing of airfares at this time of year at the last minute.

When you do get to airport security try not to hold everyone else up with all those prohibited items – read this list of what you can and can’t take on a plane.

Pack snacks

Factoring in that extra time to get from A to B means you might end up a tad peckish on the way. Airport food is also known for being particularly pricey, so if the purse strings have been pulled tight this year then BYO food and drink

Pack some snacks like a muesli bar or nuts for sustenance, or a snackbox of a few different items if you’re travelling with kids. Remember to take a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated in the summer heat.

Julian Hochgesang/unsplash A walk in nature can help relieve irritability.

Ban talk about politics

Yes, we’ve had a change in government this year, but perhaps leave the political commentary for another time, not the Christmas dinner table.

The bigger the family, the more opinions there are likely to be – and they’re not all going to share the same one as you. It’s just one of those topics that can get all sorts of people either fired up (fuelled by a few whiskeys), or feeling awkward when Uncle John reveals a bit too much about his life and world views.

Pack a deck of cards

Who doesn’t love a card game? At the very basic end there’s always Snap; classics like Monopoly Deal and Uno are great for all ages, or if you really want a group strategy game, try 500. There are card games available for all ages and it’s a great way to keep kids and adults entertained. But for love of all things Christmas, don’t even joke about a game of Strip Poker at the family gathering.

Go for a walk

Fitness often goes out the window on holidays, but not moving the body, combined with eating rich food and a few more alcoholic or sugary beverages than normal, can make you feel sluggish and irritable. Prioritise a daily walk.

Feel your tensions rising? Get outside, move your body to get some fresh air and oxygen into your blood. You don’t have to make heaven and earth move just to get to a Crossfit class, but a walk in nature will always help your mood.

Be gentle to yourself and to others

Christmas can be a difficult time for many people and it might not always be so obvious who might be struggling. You never know what might be boiling under the surface.

But it does go both ways – if you know you’re feeling fragile, it might pay to let someone know, so they can keep an eye out. And if you see someone having a tough time – be it stress, alcohol, grief, a relationship breakdown or just the end of a tough year all catching up at once, be kind. It costs nothing.

If you know you’re getting tense, take yourself for a time-out before you get to breaking point.

Don’t forget about your pets

Pets can get stressed too. They’ll need extra affection and care if they’re coming with you and are in unfamiliar settings.

And while your wee nephew might want to sneak Rover some of that expensive cheese under the table, be aware that those little ‘treats’ might be less of a treat if you have to clean up liquid movements in the days following.

What are some your tips for helping get through the summer holidays? Let us know in the comments.