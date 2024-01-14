Woolfi: These game-changing slippers are perfect for travel

REVIEW: Japan is one of my favourite countries in the world for so many reasons. One of them is manners. It goes far beyond bowing to show respect or graciously receiving business cards with two hands – then reading the details – and placing them in a special box. Every aspect of life is meticulously thought through. Even stepping inside your house.

Shoes come off at the door and are placed on the lower “dirty” step. Then you get into “indoor” slippers on the upper “clean” level.

I love this concept so much that I’ve initiated it at home, but I’ve never found a slipper that was perfect. That is, until now.

Woolfi is the brainchild Fiona McIIraith who grew up on a sheep and beef farm in Kurow.

SUPPLIED Woolfi has three styles, including this Gotland Boot.

McIIraith was frustrated at the selection of luxury slippers on the market, especially given New Zealand is world-renowned for its strong wool, so she went back to her roots and decided to investigate producing her own.

After a lot of experimenting, McIIraith found Nepalese artisans in Kathmandu – who use age-old felting techniques – were able to craft the slipper she was after using New Zealand wool, and Woolfi was born.

The results are remarkable. A soft, comfy slipper that feels like your feet are getting a hug.

Woolfi has three different styles: a slip-on, a shoe and a full boot. I tried the shoe, known as The Dorset, and found it light and comfy – but not too hot – even in summer. That’s thanks to the wool, which still allows the foot to breathe.

Because they’re so light, they’re super-easy to pack for travel and have become one of the things I won’t leave home without.

SUPPLIED The Suffolk Slipper.

Woolfi slippers from NZ$149. See: woolfi.nz

The writer was supplied a pair of slippers by Woolfi for review.