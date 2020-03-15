Kangaroo Island: Kiwis needed to hug koalas

Australia's version of the Galapagos Islands was badly burned in recent bushfires, but Brook Sabin and Radha Engling discover why Kiwis should still head there.

It's hard to imagine the fear our guide Gavin Mathews experienced just two months ago. The young wildlife expert sat on a friend's roof - on a windy summer's night - and saw an apocalyptic scene bearing down at a frenzied pace.

The horizon had turned into a towering wall of red, and many feared the unthinkable was about to happen: the main town of Kingscote, considered the last refuge on the island, could be destroyed. Gavin had a small boat ready; his survival plan was simple: head to sea, and watch the island burn.

BROOK SABIN Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park is one of the few places in the world where you can cuddle a koala.

To put it all into context, the island is roughly the same size as the entire Auckland region. If the fire started in Pukekohe, Gavin was sitting in Warkworth, wondering if the fire would reach his home.

There is silence in the car, as he recalls the story - but it's soon interrupted by the brakes slamming on. I turn my head to the left, look out the window, and staring straight back at me - less than three metres away - is a curious koala.

READ MORE:

* Australian bushfires: Photo of devastated koala shows a 'heartbreaking scene'

* Kangaroo Island, Australia's zoo without walls

* Take a walk on the wild side on Kangaroo Island

If being the cutest animal in the world was an Olympic sport, koalas would be a guaranteed gold medalist. What's in front of me looks like a miniature furry Yoda, of Star Wars fame, and he's continually shooting laser beams of cuteness straight into my heart: it's melting on impact.

Much of the world got to know Kangaroo Island just a few months ago, for all the wrong reasons. Video of scorched national parks - that frankly resembled a nuclear blast - beamed across the world. Two locals were killed, and more than 50 homes destroyed. But as the flames dissipated, so too did the international attention. What was left was extraordinary despair, with an equal amount of remarkable resilience.

BROOK SABIN Kangaroo Island still has large tracts of green land.

It's estimated more than half of the island's 50,000 koalas were killed; helpless to escape the inferno. It's also not yet known how many rare species were completely wiped out.

With tourism and farming - the island's two primary earners - on the brink of collapse, Australians rallied around their southern sanctuary - launching the #bookthemout campaign. Likewise, New Zealanders are being told it's a great time to show support for an island that is regarded as the "Galapagos of Australia ".

So what remains of this wildlife wonderland? We spent two of the most remarkable days I've ever had finding out.

BROOK SABIN Almost 50 per cent of the island was burnt.

THE GREEN SHOOTS OF RECOVERY

"We'd love to see a koala in the wild," was our simple request at the airport as our guide, Gavin, greeted us. His grin indicated we'd be easy to please.

Less than a kilometre from the airport, with the runway just out of sight, Gavin pulled over and told us to look up. Snuggled in a branch, overhanging the road, was our welcoming committee: albeit one that had fallen asleep.

BROOK SABIN Wild koalas are still easy to find on the island.

Having previously looked for wild koalas on the mainland - which felt like we'd have more luck spotting a unicorn - seeing one within the first few minutes gave me goosebumps.

Before we embark on our proper koala safari, we drive down to Seal Bay - a vast conservation area that was spared from the fires. It's the only place in the world where you can walk down into a colony of around 1000 Australian sea lions, getting within metres of these magnificent creatures.

BROOK SABIN Seal Bay is one of the island’s top attractions.

The seals are ultra-inquisitive, coming right up to tourists (it's why you need a guide with you at all times). We see pups suckling their mothers, teenagers playing in the surf, and males prancing around the colony. A large Rosenberg's goanna - which dates back to the dinosaurs - appears from the sand dunes. It's a remarkable moment; we have seals playing in front of us, and a Jurassic lizard competing for our attention behind.

We leave the seal sanctuary to find a hidden road, lined with eucalyptus trees. It's as if the koalas have formed a guard of honour. As we drive, dozens are hanging in the trees staring at us.

BROOK SABIN Kangaroo Island is the last stronghold for Rosenberg's goanna.

After getting out and taking photos of 15 koalas - a near-record for Gavin - we race across the island to watch the sunset over a large mob of kangaroos. On the way, we once again come to an abrupt stop to witness a rare echidna (a spiny anteater) on the hunt for food. We also enter a zone of destruction; the dense greens all of a sudden transform into an unearthly charred landscape. On an island of just 4500, everyone can recall an incredible story of survival. We're told of locals who gathered in a cricket oval to wait out the fire in a car. As the land burned around them, they kept the car moving slowly - so the wheels wouldn't melt.

BROOK SABIN It’s believed many echidnas may have been able to bury themselves to survive the fire.

We eventually arrive at a remote rugged plain lined with cliffs. In every direction, as far as the eye can see, kangaroos graze under the glow of sunset. We see a tiger snake sleeping on the road; this is the Serengeti of Australia.

We end the day checking into a new glamping village overlooking the ocean. The rooms are like luxury hotel units lined with canvas, and we get to fall asleep to the meditative patter of rain on the roof.

BROOK SABIN One thing’s for certain: you’ll see plenty of kangaroos on the island.

A DATE WITH A TREE TEDDY

A helicopter swoops overhead as we reach the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park. Our new guide for the day, Becky Westwood, explains it's equipped with heat-sensing equipment and is searching for koalas that are still alive in burnt areas, but starving without food. Just a few days earlier, around 500 had been found.

The wildlife park has become the island's HQ of koala recovery - with more than 600 treated for burns. Sadly, half didn't make it. The Australian Army - deployed to help with the recovery - head over in their spare time to help.

BROOK SABIN Cuddling koalas was the highlight of the trip.

The park is also home to koalas that you can cuddle. They weigh about 10kg, but cling to your body with a gentle hug, alternating between eating leaves out of your hand and snuggling up under your chin. It was a life-changing moment for my partner, Radha, who cried. Her number one goal in life is now to become a professional koala hugger.

We spent the rest of the day exploring remote turquoise bays; one even accessed through a hidden cave. The beaches look like they are straight out of Fiji.

BROOK SABIN You’re able to easily get up close to a koala in the wild on the island.

We also head deeper into the fire-affected area, where the scenes get increasingly apocalyptic. As far as the eye can see, the land has been stripped of all life.

But once the eyes adjust to the destruction, you begin to notice something incredible. Many trees are already starting to sprout green shoots.

BROOK SABIN The island has an apocalyptic feel in some parts.

The recovery has started. It will, however, take many years; especially for the national parks, where the intensity of the fire turned many trees to ash. But in the meantime, the island needs our help. There is still incredible wildlife to experience, and it's not just koalas that need a cuddle. The locals do too.

BROOK SABIN The North Coast of the island is home to tropical beaches.

More information: See southaustralia.com

Getting there: Air New Zealand regularly flies to Adelaide direct from Auckland, with connections across the domestic network. From there, spend a few days in the South Australian capital before heading across to Kangaroo Island either by 20 minute flight with Qantas or taking a vehicle ferry if you have a rental. See: airnz.co.nz, qantas.co.nz and sealink.com.au for the vehicle ferry.

Staying there: Try the new luxury glamping tents at Seafront Luxury Eco Tents from $227 a night. See: seafrontholidaypark.com.au

BROOK SABIN Two months since the fire, green shoots of hope already appear.

Activities: For the short time we were on the island, having an expert guide made the whole process exceptionally easy, especially finding copious amounts of wildlife. Cost: $510 per person for a day tour including luxury picnic, and entry fees. You can also self-drive, or take a bus tour around the island. Soon, Flinders Chase National Park - which was destroyed - will open to the public, but only with guided tours. See: wildernesstours.com.au

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. A return trip for one passenger flying from Auckland to Adelaide would generate 535kg of CO2. To offset your carbon emissions head to airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability-customer-carbon-offset

Staying safe: Kiwis are currently advised to avoid any non-essential international travel, but when those restrictions are lifted, Australia could use your support. Check safetravel.govt.nz prior to travelling to stay updated on the latest travel advisories.

BROOK SABIN The new Seafront Eco Luxury Tents are a great place to stay.

The author's trip was supported by South Australia Tourism and Air New Zealand.