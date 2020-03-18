Back Your Backyard: Photo of the day

We want to see the best photos of our NZ backyard.

Stuff Travel has launched a new project to offer Kiwis inspiration and ideas for indulging their love of travel closer to home. Back Your Backyard aims to show Kiwis that we don't need to travel too far to have some unique experiences.

We want to showcase the best photos of our NZ backyard. Go to Instagram, and simply tag your amazing picture to #backyourbackyard and #stufftravelnz. We will feature the best here on Stuff and on our Instagram account.

Photo of the day:

If you have ideas for cool places in NZ and our surrounds that you'd like us to showcase, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz. And follow us on instagram.com/stufftravelnz for travel inspiration.