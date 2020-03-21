World Famous in New Zealand: Whitianga's Banana Boat to Cathedral Cove

Riding the Banana Boat is not only fun, it's also a great way to get a sea view of a magnificent stretch of New Zealand coastline.

You could be boring and just drive to Hahei, park your car and walk for 45 minutes down to Cathedral Cove with all the other people – or you could make getting there as memorable as that beautiful beach itself.

This way, you just cross over the Esplanade from Whitianga town to the beach, and let the friendly Banana Boat people kit you out and mount you up on their bright yellow inflatable.

You tell them what sort of ride you fancy – exciting and bouncy, gentle and soothing, or anything in between – and then they'll tow you out into Mercury Bay and around the coast to deservedly famous Cathedral Cove.

Banana Boat Whitianga Life jackets are supplied for all ages and sizes on the Banana Boat.

WHY GO?

Mainly because it's so much fun; but also because it's great to get a sea view of that stretch of coast. You'll pass sea stacks, sandy beaches big and little, rocks and cliffs, bush and baches, maybe even spot some sea life.

Then you get to Cathedral Cove itself, its gorgeous clear blue waters part of a marine reserve. There is the sculptural Te Hoho Rock and there is that stunning arch that makes such a great frame for your photos of this lovely place. You'll have time to poke around and have a swim, and then climb onto the boat for a drink and a biscuit, and a chat about the area, before riding the banana back to town.

The Coronmandel Once you get to Cathedral Cove, you'll have time to poke around and have a swim.

INSIDER TIP

If anyone in your group isn't keen on the banana, they don't need to miss out – they can go along in the boat and see the same sights, without getting wet. Check the tide if you're keen to explore the caves.

ON THE WAY/NEARBY

Cathedral Cove is understandably popular and, if you're resigned to crowds, the novelty of Hot Water Beach is nearby. Or, you could get the opposite view of what you've just seen from the sea by taking the little ferry across the river from Whitianga and doing the walk along to the Shakespeare Cliff lookout on the next headland. There's a nice little beach and a café en route.

And don't miss the Mercury Bay Museum in Whitianga – it's crammed full of interesting things, though people of a certain age might have unhappy memories stirred by the murder house set-up there (spoiler: it's a school dental clinic, complete with writhing victim). There are also lots of places to eat and drink in town.

The Coronmandel Cathedral Cove is also a great place to snorkel.

HOW MUCH?

The Cathedral Cove tour lasts 90 minutes and costs from $50 per person. A range of shorter rides off Buffalo Beach are also offered, starting at $15 for 10 minutes. Life jackets are supplied for all ages and sizes.

BEST TIME TO GO

From Boxing Day till Waitangi weekend, and over Easter, the Cathedral Cove tour runs twice a day, at 9am and at sunset – great for avoiding the crowds. At other times, you can hire the banana boat for two hours for $350 and customise your trip. There's a snorkelling option too. Bookings are essential.

