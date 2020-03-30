No more overseas holidays in 2020? What we can look forward to in New Zealand

If you had a holiday planned, here's the New Zealand equivalent you can still look forward to when our alert levels drop enough to allow domestic travel.

OPINION: It's looking increasingly likely international holidays could be out of the question for most of us this year. The next steps, after lockdown, is a question we're all beginning to ask. And the Prime Minister is starting to give an indication of the Government's thinking.

Jacinda Arden told RNZ this morning that "I'm anticipating border restrictions for some time..."

Pressed further about a timeframe, Arden said "... I think the world will be dealing with border restrictions until there's a vaccine."

Experts say a vaccine could be up to 18 months away, meaning it could be difficult to take an overseas leisure trip this year.

So a potential scenario is emerging where we stamp out coronavirus in New Zealand, then largely isolate ourselves in one big country-wide bubble from the rest of the world, until a vaccine arrives next year.

Yes, that potentially means overseas holidays for most of us would be out of the question for a while. Those wanting to venture offshore could be subject to a strict isolation period on their return, making it unsuitable for most.

It's not all despair: we happen to be quarantined in the most beautiful country on Earth, with a diversity of landscape that is hard to match.

So, if you had a holiday planned, here's the New Zealand equivalent you can still look forward to when we're once again allowed to travel domestically.

CRUISE BOOKED

BROOK SABIN Cottle Hill Creek is a miniature ark about three hours north of Auckland.

Alternative: New Zealand's first floating glamping

Don't read too much into the symbolism, but the country's first floating glamping is an ark. Instead of animals, I suggest you take two types of every chocolate. Cottle Hill Creek is tucked away on a private lake in the Northland town of Kerikeri. Helpfully, there's also a winery just up the road.

The ark does have a lifeboat - a little dinghy - that you can row to an island for a picnic. There's no television; so if you switch off your phone you're able to take a brief break from constant coronavirus updates.

DISNEYLAND

BROOK SABIN Forget Disneyland, Velocity Valley has the world's first jet sprint course designed for passenger rides.

Alternative: Rotorua

Disney's six worldwide theme parks may be closed, but New Zealand's outdoor equivalent, Rotorua, is still open for business.

The luge is unmissable family fun, while the Zorb, ziplining, river sledging, rafting and 4x4 monster trucks are all sure to pump enough adrenaline through the system to briefly forget a pandemic is gripping the world.

Velocity Valley is action-packed version of Disneyland. Instead of Splash Mountain, send the kids around the world's first jet sprint ride, reaching 100km/h. In exchange for the Tower of Terror, try the only outdoor wind tunnel in the Southern Hemisphere. You'll leap on top of a covered plane propellor that blasts you into a static freefall thanks to the 220km/h wind.

ALASKA

BROOK SABIN Heli-hiking on Franz Josef glacier has been one of the best adventure activities I've done on New Zealand soil.

Alternative: Franz Josef

Yes, Alaska has around 100,000 glaciers, but New Zealand is blessed with two of the easiest to reach in the world. Walking to Franz Josef glacier involves an easy 45 minute trek through a rainforest, emerging to find a lunar-like valley with towering waterfalls and peaks that disappear into the clouds. At the end of the walkway, you'll marvel at a hulking 12-kilometre glacier that disappears into the mountains.

The walk attracts tourists from all over the world, but it seems Kiwis don't quite share the enthusiasm. A survey by the Department of Conservation over 2018/19 found just 14 per cent of walkers to the glacier were domestic tourists. A whopping 86 per cent were foreign nationals.

You could even try heli-hiking on the glacier. One guide quipped it was more likely to see a kiwi (bird) than a Kiwi (person) make it up to the glacier to walk around its unworldly terrain.

MEDITERRANEAN

BROOK SABIN Elephant Hill is one of more than 70 wineries in Hawke's Bay.

Alternative: Hawke's Bay

While Napier is the art-deco capital of the world, the region is far more than a funky city. Its vineyards blanket the land in every direction - and from these fertile rolling valleys come most of the country's red wine. Sitting next to the vines on a sunny autumn afternoon, being served some fine local fare, reminds me of a week spent on a little Greek island.

MELBOURNE

BROOK SABIN Little High is one of Christchurch's coolest places to eat.

Alternative: Christchurch

On a recent trip to the Garden City, the most exciting development was the number of Melbourne-style eateries that are beginning to emerge.

The Riverside Market is the latest; a bustling hub of local artisans, tucked near the Avon River like a miniature Queen Victoria Market.

There are dozens of enticing stalls - from the Bohemian Bakery, Donut Dispensary, Kombucha Girls, Empire Chicken, Cluck Cluck Slurp, The Kathmandu Momo House and the social media sensation that is Moustache Milk and Cookie Bar. The brilliant thing about the market is that local artisans can rent a single shelf - so even those just starting can showcase their goods.

Other new eateries that have a distinct Melbourne vibe are Little High, a collection of food-truck style restaurants in one marketplace, and The Welder - devoted to everything healthy.

PATAGONIA

BROOK SABIN The view of Lake Tekapo from the hill-top Astro Cafe at Mt John Observatory.

Alternative: Tekapo

Patagonia's Lake District is a jewel in the Andes - and it has a striking resemblance to our glacial lakes in Mackenzie Country.

The region, including Lake Tekapo, was expected to welcome more than a million visitors this year. Now is a rare chance to enjoy the majesty of the mountains, alongside its cobalt-blue lakes, without the crowds.

When in the area, make sure to head to Tekapo Springs for stargazing. At an ungodly hour, you'll recline in an underwater hammock, while an expert points out the constellations with a powerful laser. The hardest part is trying not to fall asleep in the heavenly waters.

SWITZERLAND

BROOK SABIN Ski season in Queenstown.

Alternative: Queenstown

Our South Island resort town looks like it could be plucked straight from the Swiss Alps, and is, without doubt, one of the prettiest cities in the Southern Hemisphere.

Some Kiwis are quick to lament the number of tourists who usually swamp the small town, so now's the time to experience the beauty while helping out locals who are desperate for bookings. Four-star hotels, such as DoubleTree by Hilton, are offering rooms for as little as $112 a night to attract guests.

NEW YORK

BROOK SABIN Lola is the star attraction at Stewart Island's Bunkhouse Theatre.

Alternative: Stewart Island

Planning to head to Broadway for your fix of The Lion King? Well, the show can't go on - so instead you could head to Stewart Island. Sound crazy? Yes, but the island has a little cinema with a star usher: Lola the Dog. The Bunkhouse Theatre has a limited selection of movies, but it's worth the visit to be greeted at the door by Lola; she's even been trained to ring a bell to let patrons know the movie is about to start. Take that Broadway!

Stewart Island is heavily reliant on foreign visitors, making up about 50 per cent of tourist arrivals. The island is home to a vast national park, with walks through dense primeval forests, and it's also the best place in the country to try and spot a wild kiwi - the island has an estimated 20,000.

THE HIMALAYAS

BROOK SABIN Westland's Cape Foulwind walk ends at a seal colony.

Alternative: West Coast

Nothing compares to the vastness of the Himalayas, but the West Coast does offer a super-scenic array of walks suitable for all levels of fitness.

Near Westport, Charming Creek weaves through a series of old rail tunnels and out to a thundering waterfall.

Further south, the Cape Foulwind Walkway snakes along sheer granite cliffs, past a historic lighthouse and ends at a large seal colony.

If you prefer more of a challenge, explore the Copland Track south of Fox Glacier. You'll twist through dense rainforest, framed against the Southern Alps, and after seven hours reach Welcome Flat. This is home to a small hut and natural hot springs to soak away those body aches.

ICELAND

BROOK SABIN The Lost Spring is perfect for a romantic escape.

Alternative: The Lost Spring

The Blue Lagoon spa is one of Iceland's major attractions, but try swapping it out for a semi-tropical version at Coromandel's Lost Spring. Instead of snow-capped mountains, you'll be surrounded by lush jungle; there's even a cave hot spring to slip inside.

You can also drink cocktails in the pool, or head up to the treehouse massage huts to unwind. We could all do with a bit of that right now.

