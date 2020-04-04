World Famous in New Zealand: Mou Waho Island, Wanaka

While we're all isolating, we want to keep showing you our great country. Our World Famous in NZ column brings you the unique experiences you can only have here in NZ. But for now, please remember to stay home and put these experiences on the bucket list for the future.

The most remote of Lake Wanaka's five islands, Mou Waho is about an hour's cruise from town. It's a scenic reserve, emphasis on the 'scenic', and you can visit it on a tour, or by water taxi, and even stay over in the basic DOC campsite (bring your own tent). During its long history of Māori and European use, there was sheep farming here, and boat-building, a cottage and a wharf — but also mice, and some fires.

LAKE WANAKA TOURISM A weka overlooks Mou Waho.

Today the rodents are gone, thanks to a pest control programme, replacement trees have been planted, and the bird life is flourishing, with tui, kereru, bellbirds, fantails and more, but most notably buff weka. These cheeky and inquisitive flightless birds were re-introduced here from the Campbell Islands and are now doing so well that you'd be unlucky not to see one, or even have an up-close encounter with one poking through your belongings.

WHY GO?

Because who wouldn't enjoy boasting about seeing an island in a lake in an island in a lake in an island in the ocean? Despite the appeal of the weka, it's little Arethusa Pool near the top of this rocky island, 150 metres above the lake, that gets visitors gushing. Ground out by glacier action, it has a little islet of its own set into it, so if you climb up to the highest point above it, you can clearly see island, water, island, water, island. Under a clear blue sky, with the rocks and mountain peaks all around, it's a glorious sight. It's a very do-able three kilometre return walk, and you'll have lots of time to enjoy it all with many stops to appreciate the views and the birdsong.

LAKE WANAKA TOURISM The most remote of Lake Wanaka's five islands, Mou Waho.

INSIDER TIP

The very sharp-eyed, and lucky, might spot weta and gecko that also live here, species that are no longer to be found on the mainland. You can swim in the pool, or from the beach, so take your togs (and prepare to be braced).

ON THE WAY/NEARBY

If you've got a taste for island visiting, you can hire a kayak and paddle out to little Ruby Island, just a kilometre from the shore in town — it's a lovely place for a picnic or even a barbecue. Walk a bit further along the shore and you'll spot That Wanaka Tree, now slightly less photogenic after a branch was recently hacked off it. Or just enjoy the beach and its spectacular views.

PAMELA WADE Wanaka's beach front.

HOW MUCH?

The water taxi trip is $125 adults, $60 children 5-15, under 5s free, and the three-hour tours, with commentary, leave twice daily. The Eco Wanaka Tour is longer, provides refreshments, and costs $245 adults, $165 children under 15. You also can plant a tree as part of this informative, guided eco-experience.

PAMELA WADE That Wanaka Tree is now sadly missing its lowest branch.

BEST TIME TO GO

You won't be able to resist taking photos, so try to snag a clear, calm day when the reflections will be at their best. Snow-capped peaks will add to the glory. See wanaka.co.nz