Lockdown dining gets competitive at Taranaki's back country Whangamomona Hotel

Dinner was served with all the trimmings on the balcony of the Whangamomona Hotel, overlooking the (very) Forgotten World Highway.

The hotel may be closed but the commercial grade pantry is open for a family living out the lockdown in one of the North Island's most isolated spots.

Whangamomona Hotel owners Richard and Vicki Pratt are locked down with family members in their Taranaki back-country pub.

The most famous landmark in the self-declared republic of the same name, the hotel is usually packed with locals and travellers passing through. Getting a day off is nearly impossible.

"It's quite a unique experience for us, usually we struggle to get privacy," Richard said.

But now the 16 room historic hotel has ben transformed into a typical family abode.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Whangamomona Hotel owners Vicki and Richard Pratt usually host around 4000 people a month at their hotel. Now they're just looking after family members.

"We have family here working from home, they've set up offices in the hotel. It is one big family house."

"In terms of having a holiday, it is great, but terms of business, it's not great. It is prime time, the end of March into April. We'd normally be absolutely flat out," Richard said.

However with the hotel kitchen well stocked, they were well set up when the lockdown came into force and they have all been making the most of it.

The family have taken mealtimes up a notch with a culinary challenge modelled on television's Masterchef.

"There was six of us in the finish, over six nights. The winner got let off all the chores for the day," Richard said.

Supplied A vegetarian feast of falafel accompanied by a green salad and polenta chips was voted second place.

The competition included a starter and a main each evening.

Daughter Kelsey won the cook-off with pizza, buns and beef ravioli, all prepared from scratch.

"Presentation was also part of it, you had to set the table, set the scene," he said.

"In the last couple of nights we used an outdoor fire that we have. That's been a nice addition."

His other daughter Kayla was second with a vegetarian meal of falafel, salad and polenta and kumara chips, topped with chargrilled oregano and thyme.

Richard was voted third.

"I just did chargrilled beef and venison with baked potatoes, carrots and parsnips. Pretty simplistic but it was a good feed," he said.

"I slipped up, the grill got a bit cool unfortunately."

So far he wasn't sure how they would celebrate Easter, but there had been talk of a dessert challenge.

"It's been pretty good food so far, to be fair, and staying in a hotel, it's the perfect holiday," he said.