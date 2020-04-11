Hawke's Bay: NZ's little slice of the Mediterranean

Can't get to Europe? Try this Kiwi destination instead when we're allowed to travel again.

It may be a while until we can travel to Europe again, so why not head to New Zealand's version: Hawke's Bay.

Sitting in a vineyard on a sunny autumn day being served some fine local fare - with a drop to match - reminded me of a week spent on a little Greek island. It's true: if the world flipped upside down Napier would be near the Mediterranean. I'll drink to that.

BROOK SABIN If the world flipped upside down Napier would be near the Mediterranean.

Read about some of the best things you can do in the Hawke's Bay here, including one of its best hidden gems: a huge waterfall tucked away in native bush.

