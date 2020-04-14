Gisborne: New Zealand's most underrated region

While we're all isolating, we want to keep showing you our great country. Stuff Travel's Back Your Backyard project offers Kiwis a chance to see their country from the safety of home, and hopes to give you some ideas once we're allowed to travel again. Join us as we showcase the best Aotearoa has to offer.

Gisborne: it's not the first place that rolls off your tongue when thinking of a holiday. And that's part of its beauty; it's relatively unexplored.

Chances are most of us are going to be planning a summer holiday in New Zealand - with the Prime Minister continuing to suggest border restrictions will be in place for some time.

BROOK SABIN Gisborne is an underrated gem.

So, how about heading somewhere new? With a natural rockslide, exciting organic wineries, glamping retreats, and even stingray feeding - read here about why I think Gisborne is New Zealand's most underrated region.

READ MORE:

* Back Your Backyard: Photo of the day

* The food we want to eat after lockdown

* The best free fun you can have in New Zealand

Don't agree? Lets us know in the comments below where you think is the country's most underrated spot.

Follow us on instagram.com/stufftravelnz for travel inspiration, and tag #backyourbackyard with your photos for a chance to be featured on Stuff. Please remember to stay home, and only use previously captured. This series was filmed and photographed prior to the coronavirus outbreak.﻿