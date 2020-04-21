Next holiday: How about a Kiwi road trip?

After we come down alert levels, we're likely to see road trips surge in popularity.

While we're all isolating, we want to keep showing you our great country. Stuff Travel's Back Your Backyard project offers Kiwis a chance to see their country from the safety of home, and hopes to give you some ideas once we're allowed to travel again. Join us as we showcase the best Aotearoa has to offer.

In the next year or so we're likely to see road trips surge in popularity.

A huge resurgence in travel is predicted after lockdown - once it's deemed safe to travel - according to Horizon Research.

A survey of more than a thousand participants found 33 per cent planned to take a road trip in the six months after lockdown. If you extrapolate that out to the population, that's more than 1.7 million people.

Brook Sabin Black Estate at sunset.

While New Zealand has no shortage of breathtaking drives, one of my favourites takes you a little off the beaten path - exploring Hurunui.

Northern Canterbury is full of hidden gems, which you can read about here, and best of all - you can park up in Hanmer Springs after a busy day exploring.

