Skiing set to resume on Mt Ruapehu

Mt Ruapehu's $25m Sky Waka will take to the skies again from July 1.

Skiing is set to resume on Mt Ruapehu on July 1 - weather permitting.

However, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean has said changes forced on the operation by the Covid-19 pandemic means winter 2020 "will not look like a normal winter at Mt Ruapehu".

"We were able to have limited maintenance staff working on mountain preparing the ski areas when we moved to Alert Level 3, and the numbers were increased at Alert Level 2," Dean said.

"We are now preparing to open both Turoa and Whakapapa Ski areas on July 1,2020. [But] this will be subject to snow conditions.

"There is still a lot of work to be completed to make Mt Ruapehu a safe and healthy place for our guests and staff, and obviously still some unknowns in the mix regarding alert levels and required protocols at time of opening."

Dean said tickets will be available online, and a "very limited" amount of on-site purchases available for card only payments.

He also said they will operate a reduced number of lifts after the lockdown prevented them bringing in overseas staff to conduct work.

The $25m Sky Waka, which opened in July last year, will be among the lifts in operation.

"Whilst we recognise this might be some disappointing news for some of you, we had to make decisions based on a number of factors including: top to bottom skiing, reliability of the lift, ability to complete maintenance required and length of season we get from each lift," Dean said.

"As a result of not every lift operating, we anticipate that our maximum daily capacity will be lower than usual so we can still account for physical distancing and spacing on the ski area and in our cafes.

"We will be releasing more information on this as we get closer to the season, but do not anticipate this will have much of an impact on Season and Life Pass holders. We are also encouraging mid-week skiing as much as possible to avoid those inevitable bluebird Saturday crowds."

Tom Lee/Stuff Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean said they were looking forward to finally being able to welcome skiiers back.

Dean said that while border restrictions meant they would be operating without their overseas staff, they had been able to retain all of their permanent and summer staff throughout the lockdown period.

"Our permanent team have all made sacrifices through lockdown, accepting a reduction in pay and hours, in order to ensure we have a winter season and it’s important we acknowledge their continued efforts to provide a great experience on the maunga this year," he said.

"It hasn’t been an easy few months for them or our company, but we’re really pleased to be able to confirm winter 2020 will go ahead and we’re looking forward to welcoming you here soon."