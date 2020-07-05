Dunedin's Plan D marketing campaign gets A+ in feedback

Dunedin's new marketing campaign promotes the city as a “pretty good plan D” for those unable to travel overseas during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘’This work is BRILLIANT. Do not listen to any naysayers,’’ wrote Nigel Douglas, chief executive of New Zealand’s largest media agency, OMP.

His letter was one of dozens sent to the Dunedin City Council about its new marketing campaign, and released to Stuff after an Official Information Act request.

Enterprise Dunedin/Supplied Enterprise Dunedin's marketing campaign compared Dunedin to Bali, “but, with wetsuits”.

The $150,000 campaign from Enterprise Dunedin, the council’s destination marketing arm, was pitched at those who could no longer go overseas due to Covid-19.

Douglas said the campaign used self-deprecating humour to turn a weakness into a strength.

‘’In my somewhat qualified opinion this is the best tourism campaign in market around Covid to date.’’

He urged Enterprise Dunedin director John Christie to ignore any negative commentary from locals.

Christie told Stuff: “We’re really pleased at how the campaign has been received so far, the overwhelmingly positive feedback from professional marketing peers and the public has been really encouraging.”

Not all were impressed though, with one local writing in an email: ‘’If this is going ahead I GIVE UP....”

Enterprise Dunedin/Supplied Dunedin's marketing campaign has generated mostly positive feedback.

The campaign was a hit with Australians involved in the travel industry, with one writing: ‘’I laughed out loud when I saw your new campaign – absolutely inspired’.”

Norcombe Barker, Larnach Castle’s executive director, noted the campaign’s ‘’incredible coverage’’ despite not everyone understanding it.

City councillor Steve Walker said there was no such thing as bad publicity.

‘’[I] loved the campaign and certainly the boldness of it, even if it has hit the nerve of some unthinking and insecure Dunedinites.’’

Christie said Enterprise Dunedin planned to keep the momentum going with new campaign elements and activities over the coming months ‘’to keep Dunedin top of mind’’.

Enterprise Dunedin/Supplied Enterprise Dunedin’s marketing campaign compares the city to Egypt’s pyramids, but says “our pyramids weren’t built 4000 years ago. They’re much older than that”.

He said the campaign had led to a huge increase in web traffic and referrals to Dunedin tourism operators. The uptake on special offers indicated the campaign ‘’is certainly resonating with consumers’’.

Feedback on Enterprise Dunedin’s Facebook page was overwhelmingly positive, including from one person who wrote it was their “favourite domestic marketing campaign yet’’.

Another wrote: ‘’This is brilliant. Genuinely makes me feel homesick. What a cracker.”