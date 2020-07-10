Slogan spat: Akaroa millionaire starts rogue campaign to lure visitors, saying town's 'noisy old ladies' don't scare him

Akaroa is used to seasonal tourist numbers, but now it needs domestic visitors.

A tech millionaire has self-funded a rogue marketing campaign to attract more Kiwi visitors to Akaroa, saying he’s not afraid of the town’s “noisy old ladies” who might not like it.

Swedish-born Karl Bohlin – chief executive of software company HansaWorld New Zealand Ltd, which has customers in 102 countries – moved to Akaroa in 2018 with his Kiwi wife. “Nature selected me. I drove over the hilltop and heard the calling.”

The 57-year-old said the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting loss of visitors had left business owners “worried about the future of Akaroa” so he devised an advertising campaign and a new slogan: “Weekends in Akaroa: Where the Magic Lives”.

GODZone/supplied The historic town of Akaroa needs to attract more weekend tourists from nearby Christchurch, says Karl Bohlin.

However, the chairman of Akaroa District Promotions (ADP) – which was founded 20 years ago and has more than 100 members – said the campaign was in conflict with its existing marketing strategy and slogan: “Nature’s Playground”.

From a tourist perspective there were “two different messages that are quite opposite”, he said.

Bohlin wrote on the Akaroa Facebook page of being warned the town was "dysfunctional” but that, unlike others, he was not afraid of its “noisy old ladies”.

He told Stuff the “noisy old ladies” were a group of men and women, some of whom were younger than him, who “take over the discussion” when local issues came up.

He said he started the campaign after being approached by several businessmen to help with the town’s marketing.

“I had my international marketing team look at akaroa.com and they were very critical of ADP’s efforts.”

He believed the way its website promoted Akaroa would not entice people “again and again”.

Supplied Akaroa resident Karl Bohlin says more needs to be done to attract domestic tourists to the historic Canterbury town.

“All-in-all, New Zealand's marketing is targeted to once-in-a-lifetime experiences... Going on the gondola in Christchurch or seeing the penguins out in Akaroa – [not] many people would put that on their bucket list.”

He said he contacted ADP and was willing to offer financial support and his company’s resources.

“ADP was a waste of time, like talking to a wall. Clearly they didn’t feel that they needed our advice or our money.”

He decided to start his own marketing campaign. He has paid for advertising – believed to be in the region of $40,000 – and produced merchandise such as stickers, posters and baseball caps. He co-funded decorative winter lights outside shops in Rue Lavaud.

supplied An advert promoting tourism in Akaroa, paid for by resident Karl Bohlin, with his slogan “where the magic lives”.

Bohlin, a NZ permanent resident with homes in Akaroa and Christchurch, has lived in the Stockholm, San Franscisco, Cape Town, Moscow, London and Dubai and said he had been involved in marketing for more than 30 years.

He said international cities he’d lived in knew how to market themselves.

“I have got a lot of flack from locals who say, ‘who do you think you are to come here and decide where this town is going?’.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Akaroa is Canterbury’s oldest town, having been founded by French settlers in 1840.

ADP Chairman Kevin Parthonnaud – owner of wildlife tour company Pohatu Penguins – said Bohlin’s promotion of Akaroa was “very much” in conflict with ADP’s marketing.

“We went to a very respected marketing company last year. Nature's Playground seems to represent the area the most.”

ADP’s board was made up of business owners volunteering their time who were “passionate and care for the area”.

“From what I gather, [Bohlin] has a lot of money, and he is interested in spending it on Akaroa and that's fantastic, but I think there's a misunderstanding of what ADP, ChristchurchNZ and the council does.”

Bohlin was unapologetic.

“I have no problem with multiple messages, the more the merrier.”

“ADP doesn't have any money to do any marketing so whatever they feel about this is kind of irrelevant.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Passengers of the cruise ship Ruby Princess, which visited Akaroa in January.

Darren Rainbird – owner of multiple businesses in Akaroa, including the i-SITE and Sweet As Bakery – said he could see both sides of the disagreement.

“I think the more advertising that's out there for Akaroa, the better.”

He said there was a very small but vocal sector that “doesn't want any sort of tourism development, regardless of the time of year”.

“As usual, in a small town there's politics and people have their own ways of wanting to do things.

“Karl has no barrow to push, he has no business to promote. He's doing it for the benefit of the town. To my mind, he can put out whatever message he wants – he's paying for it.”

Stuff contacted several other Akaroa businesses. Owners said although they were aware of the matter, they were reluctant to discuss it.

A ChristchurchNZ spokesman said it had a strong relationship with ADPand Akaroa would feature prominently as part of its South island campaign.

Bohlin said his ad campaign was “ramping up” and would run until the summer.