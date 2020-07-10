Long queues as thousands enjoy 'epic' day at southern ski fields

A sizeable crowd was already waiting before the skifield opened on June 12, 2020, including Ben Yorston, who was first in line for the eighth year in a row.

Long queues at popular southern ski fields are expected to continue into the weekend as thousands seek to enjoy the “epic” snow conditions.

Friday was a “capacity day” at Coronet Peak with over 4500 skiers and a one-in-one-out system in place, NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said.

Mt Hutt hit over 3000 visitors and the Remarkables 2500 in a “big day” for the fields, Anderson said.

Visitors to the fields over the weekend were advised to use car pooling and bus shuttles in order to avoid issues around car parking as bumper crowds were expected to continue, Anderson said.

nzski/supplied Thousands flocked to Mt. Hutt on Friday as 'epic' conditions mixed a good dumping of snow with bright sunshine.

“The biggest challenge for us today was cars arriving at the same time. We understand the public’s frustration around us using a one-in-one-out system (at Coronet Peak), but that was the only way to manage it.”

Good weather is expected to continue at Mt Hutt on Saturday but Sunday could see increasing cloud and strong winds at the summit, according to the MetService.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's South Island ski fields plan for warmer winters

* 'Tame, mild July' expected to stick around a little longer

* Queenstown ski season: it's almost a wrap



Mt Hutt ski field operations general manager James Urquhart said all the car parks at the Canterbury mountain were filled shortly after 9am on Friday.

There was some congestion at the bottom of the mountain because the access road was closed after the car park reached full capacity, he said.

Staff were instead shuttling those at the bottom up to the ski field.

nzski/supplied Thousands flocked to Mt. Hutt on Friday as 'epic' conditions mixed a good dumping of snow with bright sunshine.

“This is nothing unusual for us ; this is the middle of the school holidays [with] the best snow conditions pretty much in New Zealand,” he said.

”It’s not going to be a record day for us by any means, but it just means there’s a lot of Canterbury people coming skiing and riding.”

The large turnout was “great” for the local economy.

“Eight weeks ago we didn’t even know if we’d be open, so we’re stoked. I put it down to the conditions,” he said.

According to the SnowNZ website, Mt Hutt had “epic” conditions on Friday: partly cloudy with a temperature of about minus 1 degrees Celsius.

Supplied Long queues of cars heading up to the Mt Hutt skifield on Friday, July 10.

A 125 centimetre snow base had been recorded at the upper part of the mountain and about 55cm in lower areas, with 26cm of new snow falling in the past seven days.

It is understood that Cardrona Alpine Resort in Wānaka also experienced significant congestion on Friday as its car parks reached capacity.