Expats' help sought to promote Nelson-Tasman post Covid-19

Ali Boswijk is launching a campaign for people no longer living in the Nelson-Tasman region, to help promote it post Covid-19.

Expats with a love of, or connection to the Nelson region are being asked to help promote it in a new marketing campaign.

The Nelson Expats Abroad Network (NEA) is part of Project Kōkiri, which was established to respond to the economic impacts of Covid-19.

NEA project lead Ali Boswijk said the idea behind the campaign was to reconnect with people who have moved away from Nelson Tasman, and reconnect them with the region.

The network would then build a group of ambassadors willing to promote the region by sharing domestic marketing campaigns, launching later this month, on their social media.

READ MORE:

* Sci-fi and visions of red at the World of WearableArt Museum's new exhibition

* Who do we think we are?: Nelson-Tasman's regional identity revealed

* The Free House that beer built



“People move away from all sorts of reasons: career, family, education or simply to see the world. We hear from many who have left that Nelson Tasman is the place they hold dear to their hearts and they plan to return.

“Right now, we want to enlist their help to tell their friends about the fantastic place that is their tūrangawaewae.”

People living abroad or outside of Nelson can register to become part of the network by filling in an online form with their name, email, country, town/city and occupation – the last detail is optional.

“We know there are a lot of people out there ... so rather than just trust the social media sharing side of things, we wanted to be a little bit more purposeful than that.”

Once registered, Boswijk said the ambassadors would be contacted with various things to share on social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Ali Boswijk of Nelson Expats Abroad Network (NEA) is calling on expats with a love of Nelson-Tasman to help promote the region.

“The first thing we want them to do is to share our campaign video ... to really get the ball rolling so people can see what the region has to offer.

“And if we ever have a trans-Tasman bubble, we can activate those people living in Australia to promote Nelson to their friends and family and connections.”

Boswijk said there was an optimistic target of reaching 1000 registrations by July 20, in time for the first domestic campaign kick off.

”We’ve set ourselves a bit of a high target [but] if we get 100 people who all tell 10 people, it’ll grow really quickly.”

It was about getting Nelson expats connected and helping their region, she said.

The buy-in to Awaroa Beach demonstrated the power of people wanting to help.

“Often they just don’t know how. This is a very simple way to do it.”

Luz Zuniga The region has a variety of tourism spots to market, like Kaiteriteri Beach, so the Nelson Expats Abroad Network is tapping into ambassadors to plug the region via social media.

Boswijk said they were only asking people to share “what we hope will be very fun, uplifting content that shows the region in a new light, that’s the only ask we have”.

Project Kōkiri is a collaboration between the region's two councils, the Nelson Regional Development Agency, the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce, iwi and agencies to help regenerate the regional economy in response to Covid-19.

* To become part of the Nelson Expact Abroad Network, visit www.projectkokiri.co.nz