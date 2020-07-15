Southern skifields underestimate huge school holiday crowds seeking snow

The holiday rush has also highlighted an issue with some of the infrastructure at our ski resorts.

Queenstown skifield operators have admitted they weren't prepared for the 10,000 skiers who visited their slopes in just one day.

Thousands of domestic visitors have hit Queenstown’s skifields during the past two weeks, with “unheard of” numbers crowding some slopes at times.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said Coronet Peak and The Remarkables were seeing upwards of 7000 visitors a day during the school holidays, peaking last Friday at 10,000 – the busiest day he had seen in his seven years with the company.

“It’s exceeded expectations.

“Last year during school holidays we had about 40 per cent Australians. We thought we would lose that. Kiwis have [replaced] the Australians.”

The company, which also runs Mt Hutt near Christchurch, had about 240 staff at its Queenstown skifields – about half the usual number of staff.

Anderson said they had employed 200 extra staff for the school holidays, but admitted the company had underestimated visitor numbers.

Supplied NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson says he has never seen Queenstown's skifields so busy.

“It has put pressure on us ... if we knew we would have the number we did we would have employed more at the start.

“However, a lot of the jobs take significant training to make sure the staff can manage the safety requirements. We took what we believed we were going to need.”

A key problem had been car parks filling up as Kiwis preferred to drive their own cars to the field, he said.

“We have encouraged people to car pool or take buses ... We have got 1200 car parks at Coronet Peak – once they are full they are full.”

The company had to accept it was not able to provide all the services it usually did, such as chain fittings, and some wait times were “longer than we would usually aspire to”, Anderson said.

Tilly Smith/Supplied The Remarkables skifield in Queenstown.

Despite the pressure, he praised staff and reminded the public of the impact Covid-19 was having on the season.

“Up to a week before the ski season started we were at Covid Alert Level 2 and not long before that we were not sure we were going to have a ski season. I think we have done really well to ramp up and train staff to operate safely.”

Supplied/Stuff NZSki staff at their company induction day at the start of the ski season. Another 200 people have been employed on casual contracts over the school holidays.

Skifields were expecting a significant drop in visitors once the school holidays finished, he said.

“We are worried going into August and September.”

Ski fanatic Greg Millane has skied at Wānaka's Treble Cone for 20 years and said he has never seen it so busy.

The ski area’s three car parks were full by 8.30am on Monday after a big snow dump on Sunday night, and the road was closed to traffic, he said.

“They were still running a free shuttle. That is unheard of. I have skied at Treble Cone for 20 years and have never seen that before. The queue to get to the lift was as big as I have ever seen.”

Diane Rothwell/Supplied Skiers traverse Queenstown's Coronet Peak.

Sarah Catherall, of Wellington, said she had to queue for an hour to get up the hill at Coronet Peak last week.

“By the time I got my skis for the afternoon, it was 1.30pm. I had spent about $450 on four passes and ski hire for myself and three kids, so I was really annoyed. When I phoned Coronet Peak to ask what was happening as I sat in the queue, no-one answered the phone.

“I sympthasise that NZSki has had a difficult time because of Covid and it was so fantastic to be up the mountain. However, the next day, there was also a long queue up to Cardrona and they shut the car park, so my friends turned around and drove all the way to Treble Cone. Treble Cone didn't seem to have such bad queues.”