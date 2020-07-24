Multimillion-dollar PGF boost for 200km cycle path from Picton to Kaikōura

The Whale Trail plans to showcase the coast and its inhabitants from Picton to Kaikōura.

A 200-kilometre cycle path and walkway from Picton to Kaikōura has been granted $18 million by the Government.

The Whale Trail will be built over three years by the Marlborough Kaikōura Trail Trust (MKTT), set up by the Kaikōura and Marlborough councils.

The funding was announced by under-secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau on a visit to Blenheim on Friday morning.

He confirmed a total of $53m for projects in Marlborough, Kaikōura and Nelson, funded by a combination of loans and investments from the Provincial Growth Fund and Infrastructure Reference Group’s “shovel-ready” projects.

The projects would transform Te Tauihi (top of the south) and make it an even more attractive place to live and work, Fletcher said.

“The new Whale Trail will provide a new way to access the region’s unique local attractions and facilities, and connect the communities of Picton, Blenheim, Seddon, Ward, Kēkerengū, Clarence and Kaikōura.”

The project was expected to create 42 fulltime jobs over three years of construction, with around 130 indirect jobs created each year through increased tourism in the area.

Also announced was a $3.79m loan for the Marlborough Research Centre Trust, to establish a New Zealand Wine Centre based at the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) campus in Blenheim.

“The New Zealand Wine Centre will help establish an integrated innovation, research and education centre and hub for grape and wine research and it is expected that up to 25 jobs will be created at the facility over the next 10 years,” Tabuteau said.

The Kaikaiawaro Charitable Trust would receive a PGF Whenua Māori grant of $700,000 to help establish a kānuka processing facility on Ngāti Kuia land, so Kaikaiāwaro Trust and Ngāti Kuia could create products harvested from their own land.

An IRG investment of $18m would fund three flood protection projects; a Saxton Creek Flood Protection Upgrade in Nelson, the Wairau River Flood Protection Scheme in Marlborough and the Lower Motueka River Flood Bank improvement project. They would ensure the region’s fishing, aquaculture and marine engineering industries would be preserved for years to come, Fletcher said.

Hawk Eye Limited and Apollo Autonomy would receive an IRG investment of $3m to develop Apollo Aviation software for unmanned airfreight operations, with an operation run out of Nelson and initial piloted flights between Nelson, Westport and Christchurch.

Port Nelson Ltd and Aimex Service Group would receive a $9.8m IRG investment for the Nelson Slipway Redevelopment and Services Expansion, to replace an aged and inadequate small marine slipway with a state-of-the-art modern replacement.