Epic family roadie down South Island's SH1: Kaikōura to Christchurch

Join the McNeils as they go on an epic family road down SH1. Every week we’ll bring you a new episode of their adventures, including the best family-friendly activities, experiences and places to eat and stay.

Animals fed at Wacky Stays, we jumped in the car to head to the Kaikōura Bakery. We had managed to find out they stock Mountain Top Pies, courtesy of a tip-off from my Dad, Linton.

First pie of the day down, the boys chose a sea animal-themed cookie each. Then we were on the road again trying to get to Cheviot.

Driving past the giant crayfish above the pub on SH1, was a good opportunity to test the boys’ Māori vocab and pronunciation as our whānau is learning te reo māori.

Gore Bay.

Kōura, means both gold/golden and crayfish. Legend has it, the area was named after an explorer who travelled throughout Te Waipounamu (South Island), and stopped here and ate some of the kōura (crayfish) over an open fire hence the name Kaikōura.

Heading out of the Kaikōura coast takes a while. Roadworks are still underway after the quakes and it can take some time to get both into and out of the town.

Cheviot tea towel joy.

Cheviot is known by many people as a lovely stop for a bite, coffee or stretch as it’s the halfway point between Kaikōura and Christchurch. It also has Gifts and Finds, where I got my roadie tea towel! Local activities and sights include the Cathedral Cliffs (wow views), Gore Bay, St Anne's Lagoon and the Cheviot Hills Reserve.

In summer, we would love to be back to stay at the Gore Bay campground (only 7kms off SH1) which is right on the beach, with no cell phone reception, everyone can truly switch off. This area is famous for lovely walking and cycling trails. Accommodation includes camping, classic Kiwi baches, and B&Bs.

Mike Watson and Kim Bestick, second-generation owners who run the campgrounds in Gore Bay, along with their kids, Sienna and Rueben, gave us a tour of both sites and the boys had a ball being in the freezing cold weather, with a couple of sticks and some new mates. With a reputation as a treasure trove for fossil hunters and an epic surf beach, Gore Bay is a great glimpse into the best of New Zealand.

Kim and Mike, while dealing with the impacts of Covid-19 were also looking on the bright side and hoping to see more Kiwis, just like us, getting back to their roots and holidaying like in the good old days, in New Zealand.

Mountain Top Pie.

After all the action running around on the beach at Gore Bay, it was time to feed the kids again. As we continued south we stopped off at the Fossil Café in Greta Valley. I loved the milkshakes, the boys had yet another pie (possibly the best one so far…) and then they had a run around on the grass outside, for the brief moment the sun came out. Preston was taken with the artworks in the gallery space by local ceramicist, Kim Henderson.

Later in the day, we were stoked to meet Tim Loughnan from Energy Jet as he took us on a half-hour jet boat ride down the Hurunui River.

Tim and his family have branched out in recent years to add other revenue streams to the family farm/business. Now offering glamping, jet boating and farm tours for the townies. The Hurunui and Wairau rivers are both well stocked with trout, salmon and whitebait.

Hurunui River fun.

Preston and I played “rock, paper, scissors” to decide who got to ride on with big boys on the boat, I won. I wasn’t sure how I felt about it, but I got in the boat, and I was so glad I did, what an incredible ride!

The ride was only beaten by the scenery - and the scenery was spectacular.

With plans to stay in Waipara derailed by torrential rain and a work deadline, we decided to continue directly to Christchurch. One of the best aspects of a roadie is catching up with family and friends and therefore it was straight to my big sister’s house in Lincoln. Hurray for Aunty and Uncle!

Kaikōura to Christchurch spend

Kaikōura Bakery - $30 on pies and veggie sandwich for mum and some fun cookies.

Cheviot tea rooms - $16.70 on tea, coffee and muffins.

Gifts and Finds (tea towel) - $37 tea towel and a toilet bag.

Energy Jet: We had a 30-minute Energizer Ride - Cost for 1 adult and 2 kids is $189 - we received a 20 per cent discount and paid $150. Thanks Tim!

Accommodation $0 - thanks sis.

