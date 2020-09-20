Cancelling 2021 Marlborough Wine and Food Festival a 'pity' for community

Blenheim Lions Club acting president Delphine Lee, left, and member Phillip Cowe. The cancellation of the Wine and Food Festival is more lost revenue for the club.

Various members of the community say cancelling the Wine and Food Festival is “disappointing” but understandable in order to keep the community safe.

Last week, organisers of the Marlborough Wine and Food Festival made the decision to cancel the 2021 event, saying it was too close to harvest, and with half the wine industry at the event, the risk of holding a mass gathering was too high.

The cancellation was a shame for Marlborough, Blenheim Lions Club acting president Delphine Lee said.

The Lions Club operated the carpark at the festival every year, which provided funding for the club.

“What we do is make money, to give it away, back into the community," Lee said.

The club also raised money by helping with events such as the Whitehaven GrapeRide and Saint Clair Half Marathon, which this year had to be cancelled.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Too close to harvest: the 2021 Marlborough Wine and Food Festival has been cancelled.

“All the things that were quite good money earners haven’t happened. That’s ok, but it has sort of started to get to the stage where we are thinking, we can’t continue to give out money, if we’re not actually earning any.”

Lee said she understood why the festival had to be cancelled, in order to keep the community safe, but said on “all levels” it was a shame.

“As a country we’ve got to do this, we've got to be careful and I feel that yes in Blenheim at this point in time, we’re quite safe, but we do have to be careful, and we’re very aware of that,” Lee said.

“And in the long term, how are we going to be able to compensate this? How are we going to keep helping people if we’re not in the situation to be able to do so.”

Lions club member Philip Cowe, who helped organise parking at the event every year, said despite the big commitment every year, the revenue was worth it.

“It’s a lot of work every year, but it’s such a good money earner which goes back into the community,” Cowe said.

“We’re in a time when people need more help, but at the moment we have less revenue.”

Thomas’s co-owner Hamish Thomas said cancelling the event would affect the whole town.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Thomas's co-owner Hamish Thomas says Wine and Food was normally a big weekend for trading.

“It’s probably disappointing for us, it’s a big weekend for us, obviously people buy outfits to go to the event which is a shame,” Thomas said.

“But, at the end of the day it’s a one-off event and the wine industry have got to do what they think is right for them.”

Thomas said the region would have to look at other ways to ensure people were visiting Marlborough.

“My biggest thing is that we probably all need to start working together as a community. I think we’ll get a lot more bang for our buck if we do that,” he said.

Ellena Court Motel manager Jennie Latter said cancelling the event was disappointing because it was normally “such a busy, fun-filled weekend for the region”.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Ellena Court Motel manager Jennie Latter said the festival brings in a lot of people from all over New Zealand.

“Even the build up to it with events in town is great,” Latter said.

“And it’s usually really good for the hospitality trade because it brings in a lot of people from all over New Zealand here, so it is a shame.

“I think generally most motels are booked out. People book it so early, months out in advance to come to it.”

While it was a “pity”, Latter said she had her finger's crossed for the following year, and she was hopeful more domestic tourists would travel to the region, regardless of the festival being cancelled.

“I think there’s a lot of New Zealand travellers coming through. They’re doing short trips around New Zealand because they’ve had to cancel overseas trips,” she said.

“And a lot of people that haven’t been to Blenheim before, I’ve found recently have come here for a couple of days so that’s always nice.”