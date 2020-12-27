How a special Auckland doughnut recipe made its way to an Elton John-inspired cafe in small-town Waharoa

As part of Stuff’s Off The Beaten Track summer series, Chloe Blommerde visits the truck stop of choice in small town Waikato.

You might miss it if you’re not looking for it.

The Sweet Painted Lady cafe, on State Highway 27 in Waharoa, has been pumping out fresh treats for nearly a decade, drawing in over 100 customers daily.

The small town of Waharoa – a low-socioeconomic settlement 7km from Matamata – has continuous truckies traipsing through the domain, overseas travellers bypassing on their journey to Hobbiton and many escaping the city life up north.

TOM LEE/STUFF Betty Boop sits above the Sweet Painted Lady in Waharoa, Waikato.

It's here that customers are in for a treat. Literally.

You can’t miss her. A 1930s Betty Boop sits on the cafe's roof attracting punters who’re in need of fresh home-baked, good ol’ Kiwi classic food.

Success didn't happen overnight. While the sandwiches, wraps, and a decent cup of joe came naturally, owner Neville Jacques sought out speciality help on a particular matter: Doughnuts.

TOM LEE/STUFF The Sweet Painted Lady in Waharoa is a popular drawcard for the town.

Neville thought back on his time growing up in Auckland and recalled a well established Howick baker, Jim Duckworth.

Neville approached Duckworth, known for his ‘Duckworth doughnuts’ and success with all-time favourite treats like Chelsea buns and custard pies, shortly after the Sweet Painted Lady opened and the pair spent a day in Duckworth’s Auckland kitchen.

Pat Jacques, 77, couldn’t say what made the doughnuts extra special but said classic Kiwi doughnuts, like the Duckworth doughnuts’, are harder to come by.

“It’s the way people recognised doughnuts back in the day, they bring back childhood memories,” she says.

Before long the Duckworth doughnuts were introduced to the Waikato.

In the early days, Neville would come into work at 4am and work until 8am before going off to his day job in real estate. Now his mother Pat runs the show. People still come in asking for the Duckworth doughnuts, Pat says.

Pat was roped in to help set up the family business for the first few weeks of opening. Eight years later she’s still there working 10-hour days, six to seven days a week.

TOM LEE/STUFF Cafe manager Pat Jacques, 77, offers her loyal customers a smile every day.

“I quite like getting businesses up and running, but I’ve stayed here because I like it and I like dealing with people.”

People can’t look past their most popular items – pies, toasties and muffins – all of which are made fresh.

Before Christmas of 2019 the cafe was buying its pies from Auckland but Pat says they wanted to make their own from scratch, including cooking the meat for sandwiches and pies. Now 99.5 per cent of everything they sell is made in-house.

“We wanted to set it up as traditional Kiwi baking, and we thought we could make something of it.

“It’s not rocket science, it’s plain stuff that I used to do out of Edmonds cookbook, or out of Alison Holst, and people love it. When I talk to customers I tell them it’s nothing fancy – but they say ‘it’s what we want.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Grace Collins, 19, makes coffee for a customer.

But it's not the baking that makes the cafe’s success, she says, it's the customer service.

“I do really feel for truck drivers, they’re on their own, and when they stop to get refreshments they don’t want a sad face behind the counter, so we try to have a joke with them.”

The Sweet Painted Lady opened in January 2012 after Neville took over the existing cafe and gutted it, built a new kitchen and started afresh. The only people on the roster at the time was family; nieces and daughters filled the roster.

He kept Betty Boop where she stood and drew his inspiration from her, and Elton John’s song, Sweet Painted Lady. Daughter Nadine created the cafe’s artwork.

TOM LEE/STUFF Artwork created by Nadine Jacques.

Earlier this year Neville and Nadine opened ‘The Scoop’ just next door a few days before the country went into lockdown, converting a run-down little gift shop into a homemade gelato store, made from machines ordered imported from Italy. Again drawing on outside expertise, the family was taught how to make the summery treat by an Italian gelato maker.

“We thought it was going to be part-time for us all – but three months in Neil said ‘we’ve got a monster’,” Pat says. “We never knew what the potential would be.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Nadine Jacques was the artist behind both The Scoop and Sweet Painted Lady.

Now, the Sweet Painted Lady employs 15 staff, and they consider themselves quite fortunate, as the SH27 location carries traffic from Auckland, Tauranga, Rotorua and Whakatane.

Prior to colonisation, the area surrounding and including present-day Waharoa was held by Ngāti Hauā. In 1830, the Ngāti Hauā chief Te Waharoa established the Matamata pā a few kilometers north of the current settlement.

By 1865, Josiah Firth purchased land in the surrounding area from Te Waharoa's son, Wiremu Tamihana.

The township was built in 1886 around the new railway station, Waharoa Station and from there population started to rise. It increased from three people in 1886 to 558 in 1996. Its heyday was in 1991 with 645 people.

It was a thriving town sporting a church, school, butter factory, flax mill, meeting halls, dairy factory and quarter sections.

The railway was rebuilt in 1923 and closed to passengers in 1969 and freight in 1981. But the population started to drop and by 2013 it was 465.

Some people travel to Waharoa just for the cafe. People have told Pat the cafe is the best thing Waharoa has seen for many years.

Pat says she will finish up at the cafe when “I get fed up, or think it’s the time, but I’m not bored yet.”