Turning Bluff into a tourism gem in Southland

Bluff is known for its oysters and its Oyster and Food Festival that celebrates seafood in the port town.

For years Southlanders have been telling visitors you must get to Bluff for the oysters.

Worldwide Bluff is renowned for its seafood delicacy and thousands of tourists have trekked to Stirling Point to get a pic taken at the signpost that tells you that it's 15008km to New York, 6km to Dog Island, or 18958km to London.

The sign post and Stirling Point mark the start or end of State Highway 1 in New Zealand depending on which way you are travelling around the country.

In 2019, the Southland Murihiku Destination Strategy unveiled for the first time that Bluff, which is the gateway to Stewart Island and the Sub-Antarctic Islands was signalled to get a tourism revamp.

Bluff business people and residents at the time were pleased with the news that a big tourism focus would be placed on their town.

Bluff Maritime Museum curator Trish Birch said a lot of small towns die off so it was positive Bluff was going to be regenerated.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Te Rau Aroha Marae at Bluff is the world’s southernmost marae in New Zealand.

While The Anchorage Cafe and Golden Age Tavern owner Hank Low said tourist numbers had been growing in the past year, so a further push with more attractions would only be better for business.

All of this was before Covid 19 made itself known in New Zealand.

This week Bluff Motupōhue 2020 Draft Tourism Master Plan was released for consultation.

It wants to revitalise Bluff for tourism, recreation and business.

The plan is purposely sketchy on definitive details but does give an over-arching view of what it wants to achieve.

Some plans were already mooted in the 2019 destination strategy but this is the first time people will get to have their say on the ideas to change Bluff.

For a town that is only 30km to Invercargill's central business district the port town is packed with significant markers or milestones of New Zealand history.

Bluff/Motupōhue is recognised under the Ngāi Tahu Claims Settlement Act 1998 as a site with statutory acknowledgement. Bluff Hill was granted Tōpuni status (a legal recognition of its important to Ngāi Tahu Tribe in 2000.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The sign post at Stirling Point, Bluff, is a world-famous landmark in New Zealand. The point is also the start or end of State Highway 1, depending on which end of the country you travel the country.

The concept of Tōpuni comes from chiefs extending their mana over places or people by laying their cloaks over them. It symbolises the tribe's commitment to conservation and ensure its values are put into practise in the management of Bluff Hill.

Te Rau Aroha is the world's southernmost marae.

In the first half of the 19th century Bluff was an important site of cross-cultural encounter with early European settlers and Māori trading and living in proximity.

The main Māori settlement in the area was Ruapuke Island, which with its seven pa was the base of chief of the South Island, Tuhawaiki. Smaller Māori settlements were at Ocean Beach, Omaui and Oue.

The first record of a boat entering bluff harbour was in 1813 when a Sydney expedition, on board the Perseverance was sent to report on the possibilities of trading in flax.

John Hawkins/Stuff The Bluff Stewart Island ferry terminal.

The first European to settle at Bluff was James Spencer, a veteran of Waterloo. He arrived in 1823 aboard the St Michael and returned the following year to settle. His house is said to be the first European house in Southland as well as one of the earliest in New Zealand and forms the basis of Bluff's claim to be the oldest permanent European settlement in the country.

The town was officially called Campbelltown in 1856, became a borough in 1878, and was renamed Bluff in 1917.

Today major industry includes fishing, and one of the biggest businesses is South Port, which moves about 2.2 million tonnes of cargo in and out of Bluff Harbour each year.

New tourists started discovering Bluff in droves, especially after the success of the annual Bluff oyster festivals when special flights were put on to attract Aucklanders south.

Air New Zealand first introduced direct flights between Auckland and Invercargill in 2019 and this service opened up the town to new visitors as people made their way south to visit Stewart Island.

Videocopter/Stuff The view of the night sky over Southland, taken from Stirling Point in Bluff.

The plan for Bluff is to make it enhance it as a gateway for tourists but more than that make it a place to attract residents and new businesses.

Some of this maybe be achieved by looking at existing zoning of land and seeing if some of can be re-zoned to encourage more tourism and recreation.

Eleven hubs have been identified in the draft plan but the majority of them have a caveat across them that "Covid-19 is having a significant impact on local, national and international tourism" and naturally that may put a dampener on when some ideas could be completed in the future.

Ideas include:

Expanding coastal walking tracks extending from Stirling Point

Completion of the Bluff to Invercargill cycle trail

Park and Ride facility for Stirling Point

Enhance the Stewart Island Ferry Terminal

Develop the Bluff Southern Marine Discovery Centre

Heritage sculpture trail and silo art in the harbour-edge

Improve entrance to Bluff using landscaping and signage

Develop aquaculture retail facility at Ocean Beach

Potential public ocean pool

Restoration of old harbour wharf for possible public fishing

Star gazing at Bluff Hill

Develop eco tours on Dog Island

Create Waka landing interpretation which will tell the story of Maori explorer Tamatea in his waka Takitimu, as he sailed along the coast.

Facilitated by Great South, the draft plan is a joint initiative between Great South, Invercargill City Council and Te Runaka o Awarua.

Submission on the plan close on January 29, 2021.