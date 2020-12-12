A dam fine legacy with golden linings

Druggans Dam today is a very different prospect to what it was when it was established back in the late 1800s.

COLUMN: When you think of goldfield relics, it’s easy to think of the odd stamper battery, a few rusting pipes, ditches and piles of stacked tailings.

But by far the biggest relics of the Collingwood fields are a trio of contemporary dams – Druggans, Parapara and Boulder Lake.

By far the most impressive, and the most accessible, is Druggans Dam, normally accessed on from the Devil’s Boots at Rockville.

This 20 hectare reservoir, today significant as a water-bird habitat and day walk destination, occupies the area once known as Toi Toi Flat, strategically impounding the waters of Cole, Coppermine and Sawpit Creeks.

After diggers drifted off the Aorere Goldfield, lured by stories of ‘real’ gold in Central Otago, greater efforts was required to extract the precious metal from the deeper, tight gravels.

The post-rush story of this goldfield largely belongs to the ‘Companies’ as they struggled to harness enough water for their hillside-busting sluicing cannons. It was destruction on a grand scale, whole hillsides reduced to slurry.

The original earth and rock structure of Druggans was much smaller than you can see today, connecting two rock buttresses through which the stream draining Toi Toil Flat plunged into a rocky gully.

The dam’s modern name recalls the late 1870s effort of the original builder, George Druggan, as he attempted to secure a year-round water supply for his claim on Druggan’s Flat. Back then it was called just Toi Toi Flat Dam.

It all abruptly finished for George when he came into an unexpected £30,000 legacy and he just up and left - abandoned the diggings completely - to spend his final years in relative luxury back in England. Who could blame him?

Goldmining may sound romantic, but it was hard slog in a challenging environment. As visitors to the Aorere Goldfields will know, it’s exposed country, windswept and cold or hot and searingly dry to get around.

SUPPLIED The destructive power of hydraulic sluicing being demonstrated in the nearby Rocky River.

After Druggan came the Slate River Sluicing Company, registered in 1900, to work a large claim between Slate River and Doctor’s Creek (known as Nicholas Flat), their plans all hinged on enlarging George Druggan’s dam to secure a year-round water supply.

Forty men were employed. Schist rock was quarried from adjoining outcrops and clay carted by horse-drawn trucks on rails from a pit one kilometre away.

This dam is not only significant for being one of the highest mining dams ever built in the country, but also for its puddled clay core. This technique, which used big-hoofed horses to puddle the clay between two outer walls of rock or earth, makes it one of a family pf New Zealand dams which were constructed using transplanted English technology.

This country’s earliest dam of this type is the Ross Creek Dam (1863-7) near Dunedin, while the last appears to have been the Ratapiko Dam (1930) in Taranaki.

The Golden Bay Argus described the expansion of Druugans as ‘quite ‘imposing’. The base was to be 200ft [61m] wide and 60 feet [18m] in depth, while its length along the top was 300 feet [91m], with 30,000 cubic yards [23,000 cu m] of fill being required.

Although it was accepted practise of the day to add crushed rock and sand to clay puddle, the directors of the Slate River Sluicing Company took exception when they got wind that contractor Percy Hawkins was adding loose stones.

Work finally stopped in September 1901 as the dispute escalated to litigation.

The Company pushed on regardless, using alternative water supplies to begin sluicing. Seventy tons of pipes and equipment supplying three sluicing nozzles was put in place and construction advanced on four kilometres of water race, 100 metres of fluming and two lengthy tunnels. But the water did not last, and even completion of the dam over 1901/02 did little to improve the frustrating water supply at the claim.

The only option the Company had was to call for more storage capacity. Another 30 men were hired and five splendid draught horses were imported to raise and strengthen the dam.

SUPPLIED A rare photo taken from the bed of the reservoir-to-be of Druggans Dam as it nears completion. The entry to the penstock tunnel can be seen directly below the shed which housed the penstock valve

The Argus reveals over the next few years a company afflicted by dry spells, accidents and fluctuating fortunes. The edition of 3 August, 1905, reported the ‘sensational occurrence’ when manager O’Hara and a workman Atkinson were seriously caught out in the water race tunnel.

‘A great volume of water which had accumulated in the claim above, burst through the tunnel simply overwhelming the two men who were swiftly swept down the race and deposited over the seven or eight foot drop on to the tailing. Mr O’Hara sustained a sprained ankle and both he and Atkinson were much bruised and cut about the limbs and body, but their escape was nothing short of miraculous.’

Less impressive was the marginal 1152 ounces of gold won by 1905. The company had spent a total of £13,785 on the dam and tailrace alone, less than the value of the gold earned. When it was voluntarily wound up in 1909, all Its assets were sold off for a paltry £250 to the Aorere Hydraulic Sluicing Company, who utilised the dam on and off until the 1930s.

Today from the dam’s grassy crest it is hard to visualise its impressive size. The face is now swathed in tall kanuka, rata and kamahi, and the reservoir is filled to brimming.

In my more daring younger days I ventured with a torch up into the tunnel leading up to the gate valve under the dam where I found a rusting steel door holding back the water, barely. All around the casing it was leaking, in some places quite badly! Heaven forbid if this rusting penstock should fail one day!

Second part in a fortnight - the building of Parapara and Boulder Lake dams.