Ticking off my NZ travel bucket list: Two stunning South Island spots in two days

The dramatic peaks of the Clay Cliffs.

OPINION: Just a couple of weeks ago, I fulfilled a dream to visit the magnificent Clay Cliffs, a few kilometres north of Ōmārama.

For years I have driven on the other side of the Ahuriri river admiring the pointed peaks of varying pastel colours, ever-changing according to the weather.

I was put off by worrying about the state of the road into the cliffs, but I certainly didn't need to be.

It was a superb road, unsealed only for the final kilometres.

BROOK SABIN Imagine watching the Milky Way on an underwater hot spring hammock in the mountains.

With virtually nobody around, I could marvel at this masterpiece of nature in silence, enjoying not only the fantastic forms carved out in the limestone, but also the spectacular views towards the Lindis and down the gorgeous Ahuriri valley.

The river banks were carpeted in colourful lupins. What a well kept secret this spot is.

Days later, whilst on a wine tour of Queenstown and Wānaka area, I visited Bannockburn for the first time and next day returned to walk the track to the Sluicings.

I cannot believe I have not been there before.

Barbara Harding A spectacular view from the Sluicings Historic Reserve.

It's spectacular, and gives you plenty of time to imagine how hard life was there in the bitterly cold winters and scorching summers.

It is a slice of history with majestic scenery.