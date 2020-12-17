How to avoid holiday traffic, as domestic travellers are predicted to clog highways this Christmas

Long traffic jams are the norm for holidaymakers getting out of Wellington on State Highway 1 near Peka Peka, on the Kāpiti Coast.

The dreaded holiday traffic is a continual source of stress for Kiwis trying to escape the city for a well-earned break over the Christmas and New Year period

An updated interactive tool launched by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is hoping to ease some of that pressure.

The Holiday Journeys tool helps people plan ahead by predicting traffic flow on popular journeys over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday based on previous year’s travel patterns.

Waka Kotahi is predicting one of the busiest holiday periods in recent memory for New Zealand roads, from domestic tourism due to pent-up travel demand and the lack of international travel options.

READ MORE:

* Labour Weekend traffic: Long queues ease as holidaymakers head out of town

* Motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles urged to avoid Auckland Harbour Bridge

* Auckland Harbour Bridge: Motorists urged to use public transport as strong winds forecast for Monday



“Kiwis will be exploring our own backyard in record numbers, and that means the roads to and from our popular holiday spots are likely to be very busy,” said Waka Kotahi Senior Journey Manager Neil Walker.

Starting road trips at non-peak times will not only reduce the chances of getting caught in heavy traffic, but also increases safety, Walker said.

The Holiday Journeys tool allows users to select particular State Highways and see the dates and times when it will be busiest.

NZTA/Supplied The predictive Holiday Journeys tool helps people plan their trips fo the least busy times.

Many highways see a peak in traffic on December 27 and January 2, and are usually the busiest around midday, though there is a lot of regional differences.

Walker said the lack of international tourists could throw off the predictions somewhat due to different travel activity and was said it was important for travellers to check the Waka Kotahi real time update online before they leave.

Avoiding Wellington’s worst traffic

State Highway 1 between Otaki and Levin is a constant source of frustration for Wellingtonians trying to escape the capital. Northbound traffic is heaviest most days between 10am and 12pm, except for Christmas even which peaks in the afternoon.

Southbound traffic on the road peaks between 2pm and 5pm most days, but is the least heavy between December 24-26, and on January 1.

The traffic in both directions is lightest outside the hours of 10am and 6pm.

Northbound traffic State Highway 2 over the Remutaka Hill is predicted to be heaviest between 10am and 12pm from December 26 to 30, and light most days after 2pm.

Traffic coming south into Wellington on SH2 is busy throughout much of the holiday period without being heavy. Congestion peaks on January 2 and 3 as travellers return home after New Year’s Day.