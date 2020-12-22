Why you should take a road trip around the East Cape this summer

OPINION: After many years thinking about it, in November I finally did the East Cape State Highway 35 drive. Well, Mum was the driver as I don’t drive, and she hadn’t been in the area since the mid-90s.

Starting from Wellington and only having the weekend meant a quick fly-drive-fly trip, hiring a car from Tairāwhiti Gisborne. The trip was a great taste of the area, yet I’ll need to return for longer in future.

It was a fantastic day as we headed north to a couple of obvious stops. The historic long Tologa Bay wharf that still exists thanks to restoration efforts, then Tokomaru Bay for a stop at Te Puka Tavern. We sat on the deck with our drinks and fries and took in the view.

Further along we stopped briefly outside the famous St Mary's Church at Tikitiki. Sadly from the outside it looked closed and uninviting, so we opted to keep moving given our limited time.

Glenn Caulfield Te Waha O Rerekohu, the oldest pōhutukawa tree.

Quite a breeze (no problem for Wellingtonians!) greeted us at Te Ararora. Te Waha O Rerekohu, regarded as the oldest pōhutukawa tree, was easy to find. Its large size provided shade to park under for a quick rest. I took photos, and read the story of the tree on the information board.

A very short drive later there was a little lookout point that provided a good view across Wharekahika/Hicks Bay. Approximately two kilometres later is Hicks Bay Motel. Having booked and prepaid a room in "the time before", fortunately Aotearoa’s Covid control efforts allowed this trip to happen as per the original plan. Thank you, team of five million.

Glenn Caulfield View from the lookout near Hicks Bay Motel.

The motel sits quite high overlooking Onepoto Bay and a fair bit of Wharekahika/Hicks Bay. It's a slightly odd complex as it has the look of an old school or other state built facility. Our room was good however - despite being the cheapest self-contained option, it had an unexpectedly good view.

Glenn Caulfield We shall not pass. Near Wharf Rd bridge, Wharekahika/Hicks Bay.

Further down the road to sea level was the general store. and not a lot else. The motel is easily the biggest operation in the area and has the only restaurant.

We drove the roads around the waterfront area to take in the views, resulting in a stand-off with a young bovine who saw no reason to proceed more than half-way across the narrow road.

Glenn Caulfield The dramatic first view of the Raukokore Anglican church.

Away fairly early on the Sunday, the first stop of note was the Raukokore church. It’s marked on the tourist map, but is easily spotted from a distance. It stands close to the waterfront and the dark spire looks dramatic and brooding.

The building itself is lovely inside and out, though in reality there is fundraising happening for necessary preservation and restoration work. Well worth the stop and a donation.

Glenn Caulfield Hillside 'castle' near the Kereu river mouth.

About half an hour south crossing the Kereu river I looked up to see something vaguely resembling a castle on the hillside. We stopped quickly for photos. Quite amusing what’s been done to the house in question, with fake crenellation panelling around the deck area.

Being partial to a lookout point, a further half hour later was another stop at an area on one of the many hilly roads. Immediately we spotted a weka (with rather demonic looking red eyes) and took some great photos and videos - an unexpected bonus of being in a remote area.

Glenn Caulfield Weka at a lookout point south of Hawai.

We eventually arrived at Ōpōtiki, and it felt like quite a change to venture into a sizeable town in comparison to everywhere else since Gisborne. All the other places had been smaller than I imagined. Anyway, after a café stop we found an area of colourful artwork to enjoy.

Glenn Caulfield A colourful mural in Ōpōtiki.

Returning to Tairāwhiti on State Highway 2 was an enjoyable drive through the Waioeka Gorge area and beyond.

Due to the short time we had for the trip, we know we missed some notable things, including the stingrays at Tatapouri Beach, Maunga Hikurangi, and the East Cape Lighthouse. Even so, it was a great little trip that I’m glad was finally achieved, and has left a taste for more.