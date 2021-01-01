A soggy, but magical start to the year for Monkey Island campers

Bee Tait, left, Thomas Jimmies, and Eden Butler were thrilled when they finally got their fire going in damp conditions at the Monkey Island camping ground.

A missed turn and spur of the moment decision on where to stop created a magical start to the new year for a group from Invercargill.

Woken up to the “beautiful sound” of rain tapping on their tents, they were greeted by a pod of dolphins at Monkey Island, near Riverton.

“I got to swim with them!” 10-year-old Eden Butler said, clearly not put off by the soggy conditions on Friday.

Standing next to her, Bee Tait said: “To be honest, we came really unprepared, but we’ll make it work.”

They had planned to camp at Colac Bay for a few days, however, after missing the turnoff, ended up at Monkey Island about 11pm to ring the new year in.

“It seemed like a nice place to park,” friend Thomas Jimmies said.

“Victory,” Tait shouted, as they finally got the fire going to toast some marshmallows on Friday afternoon.

A few sites down, David and Fiona Ealson were on a pilgrimage of sorts.

They’d just come from Riverton where David went to school “many years ago,” after spending the morning at the Tuatapere Sports Day, where they said it was “a beautiful day”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff David and Fiona Ealson (and their dog Betty), from Auckland, had been on the road for the past month and planned to spend Friday night at Monkey Island before seeing more of Southland.

The stop at Monkey Island was a nostalgic one.

“It was a great place to come and swim when I was a kid,” David said, before adding he was too sensible to take a dip in Friday’s weather.

The couple, from Auckland, had already spent a month on the road in their motorhome and would be joined by friends next week to tour The Caitlins.

Three young freedom campers from Germany were a little less enthused with the grey skies.

They’d hoped to catch some surf, but there wasn’t a good wave in sight.

Instead, Ben Bockstahler​, Jon Blaettchen​, and Quirin Eiwan ​spent the day ringing family back home, cooking tea, and watching Netflix.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff German campers Ben Bockstahler, left, Jon Blaettchen, middle, and Quirin Eiwan spent the first day of the new year under blankets in their campervan, as they waited for the weather out at Monkey Island to clear.

At least their Plan B activity – fishing – was still on the cards, Blaettchen said.

The three had chosen to celebrate New Year's Eve at Monkey Island because “Queenstown was too full and too expensive for backpackers.”

“We’re not party people,” Blaetthchen said.

Travelling in a two-vehicle convoy, the trio had driven from Dunedin, via Cathedral Caves.

Once the weather cleared, they were hoping to head through Te Anau to Milford Sound.

Niwa Weather is predicting more rain for Invercargill on Saturday.