World's steepest street 'slippery and dangerous' after fuel spill

The world’s steepest street, Dunedin's Baldwin St, has been closed because of a fuel spill.

The street, which is one of the town’s most popular destinations as well as a residential street, was expected to reopen sometime after 8pm on Tuesday.

Dunedin City Council infrastructure services general manager Simon Drew said the council was alerted to the fuel spill at the top of the street on Tuesday afternoon.

Contractors were able clean up the fuel spill sooner than expected, and once grit had been swept off the road it would reopen to traffic, most likely about 8pm, Drew said.

It was initially closed to prevent people driving through the fuel, which, combined with rain, had made the road surface “slippery and dangerous”.

STUFF Video of Dunedin’s Baldwin St when it looked as though it might lose its title of World’s Steepest Street.

“Unfortunately, wet conditions have delayed cleanup and the road will be closed until the rain stops and contractors can safely access the street.”

The cause was thought to be a leaking vehicle fuel tank.

The spill was centred in the middle of the road and ran almost the full length of the street.

Residents were still able to access their homes but were required to walk on footpaths and not on the road.

However, photographs show some visitors not heeding the message.

“It is not safe to drive vehicles up or down the street until it’s been cleaned up,” Drew said.

Baldwin St temporarily lost its title of the world's steepest street when Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, Wales, took over the record in June 2019.

But in April last year, Guinness World Records reversed its decision, saying its measuring method was wrong.