Abel Tasman tourist influx buoys operators but clouds on horizon

Kiwi holidaymakers have buoyed Nelson tourism operators so far this summer, but they are keeping a wary eye on the shoulder season, and the new strain of Covid-19.

Domestic tourists have made a beeline for the Abel Tasman National Park over summer, one of New Zealand's regions recording high visitor growth despite a lack of international tourists, according to the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Of DOC's campsites, Tōtaranui, at the northern end of the park, received the most bookings nationwide for the three months from December.

Kiwi holidaymakers have flooded to the Abel Tasman National Park and surrounding area this summer, but tourism operators are not counting their chickens. They expect a short season, and are keeping a close eye on the impact of the more infectious strain of Covid-19, causing a renewed wave of lockdown restrictions overseas.

Abel Tasman adventure tourism operator, Toine Houtenbos, said he was surprised at how busy his canyoning business in the park had been.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Owners of Abel Tasman Canyons, Toine Houtenbos and Eva Maureen. Houtenbos says the adventure tourism business has been “surprisingly busy” this summer, despite New Zealand’s continued border closures, but a shorter season is likely, with a drop in bookings expected when the school holidays end.

“It’s just been really nice to be able to show locals their own backyard.

“There's been lots of people that have come to the Abel Tasman year after year, and they've been along the coastline, but very few people have been into the interior of the park,” the Abel Tasman Canyons managing director said.

“It's been really nice to sort of blow their minds.”

The Abel Tasman Coastal Track had more than double the bookings of any other Great Walk, according to DOC.

Wally Bruce from Abel Tasman Guides, which arranges unguided and guided walks on the track, said many Kiwi visitors this summer hadn’t holidayed in New Zealand before.

“I get so many New Zealanders saying wow, I've never been here, and it’s just so beautiful.

“They say it’s always been on my bucket list, but I've always gone to Australia.”

The business – which had slightly more domestic than international customers before Covid-19 – would be trading at about the same level as last year, Bruce predicted.

But he wasn’t celebrating just yet, with lockdown still fresh in his memory.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The Abel Tasman coastal track has had more than double the bookings of any other Great Walk this summer.

If the more infectious variant of Covid-19 – found in managed isolation in New Zealand –made it into the community, the summer crowds would accelerate its spread, he said.

“We’re only one community case away from ... calamity,” Bruce said.

“If somebody gets out of managed isolation ... comes to Nelson, and spends a couple of days in the surroundings before they know they have it.”

Testing is being increased for people coming to New Zealand from overseas, in response to the new strain. From January 15, anyone arriving from the UK and US will need to prove they've tested negative less than 72 hours before departing.

The owner of a Motueka backpackers said Kiwis weren’t booking very far ahead, “in case everything closes”.

White Elephant backpackers owner Pam Donnelly said while this month was “looking good”, she didn’t know what was going to happen at the end of January.

“We're getting a few bookings coming through, but normally we're pretty full right through to May, June.”

Many tourism operators were expecting a short season, with visitor numbers expected to drop off significantly once the school holidays ended.

VIRGINIA WOOLF/Stuff Takaka has seen an influx of visitors to its shops on Commercial Street.

In Golden Bay, the owner of the Art Vault gallery in Takaka, Grant Knowles, said he had never seen the town so busy.

Up to 150 people were visiting the gallery a day, compared to the usual maximum of around 80.

A lot of people were coming to Golden Bay for the first time, many from the North Island, he said.

However, other operators with more of an international focus have not been so fortunate.

Gary Thorpe said he hadn’t had any bookings since September for the distillery and brewery tours he started this year in Golden Bay.

A wine tasting operation he had run in Blenheim for 15 years, had also suffered.

“I’m finding that Kiwis don’t want to spend money being driven around, shown things.

“All the wine tour operators are in the same boat, we’re all going we've got one tour of two people a week, if we’re lucky.”

The Harvey family from Queenstown have been among Kiwis taking an extended road trip this summer.

Isaac Harvey, travelling around New Zealand with his parents, learns to ride the skim board he got for Christmas at Tahunanui Beach.

Monique Harvey said the family had travelled up from their home in Queenstown to visit family around the country, first in New Plymouth for Christmas, then the Coromandel, hitting Nelson in the first week of January.

“We're just going through the whole country,” she said.

“It’s been good, the roads are busy though.”

They had seen the effects of the rush of domestic tourism first-hand, she said, though they were primarily visiting friends and family rather than taking advantage of tourism industry offerings.

“We’ve been staying with family a lot of the time but we’ve had a bit of trouble getting accommodation, actually, in places like Hanmer, so we’re hitting the West Coast and hopefully it’ll be a bit quieter.”

If other New Zealand holiday-makers are like the Harvey family, however, tourist operators may be right to worry about a short season, as their break comes to an end on Monday, months short of the long international tourist season.