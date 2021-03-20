The best view in NZ, according to this business boss

A quick word with James Fitzgerald, founder of Chuffed Gifts.

What's one place you'd take every visitor to NZ and why?

On a summer day with no wind, it’s got to be out to Mine Bay and the Māori Rock Carving on Lake Taupō. You can take your own boat or take a charter. There is nothing better than anchoring up in the bay’s crystal-clear water for swimming, rock jumping and a BBQ with snow-capped Tongariro National park as the backdrop.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

Walking to the top of Wairere Falls on the western side of the Kaimai ranges near Matamata. You hike through the native forest and get amazing views of the falls the whole way up. At the top of the falls (which are the highest in the North Island), you are rewarded with expansive views across to the west coast. A good challenge for families with school-aged children too. It takes about three hours return.

What's your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

Ciabatta Bakery Rotorua has been a firm favourite for many years. Hidden in the industrial area of Rotorua, those in the know go here for their coffees, ciabatta sandwiches, cronuts and all sorts of other delicious options made fresh on site. It has a great café atmosphere too.

What's one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

Definitely riding the Heaphy Track in the South Island. I have only heard amazing things but never done it. Of things I’ve done, the Ultimate Canopy Tour in Rotorua is top of the list.