Visit Rotorua for ecotourism and legendary hospitality

Thousands of years ago, on the shores of Lake Rotomahana near Rotorua, the eighth natural wonder of the world started to take shape. Rich geothermal water boiled up from geysers and ran down a nearby hill back into the lake, forming steps and terraces as it crystalised.

These steps were pastel pink thanks to the sulphides in the water, and warm enough to bathe in thanks to the geothermal activity that formed them. In the mid 1800s, the terraces became New Zealand's first tourist attraction and people flocked from all over New Zealand and the world to soak in their balmy waters.

ROTORUA NZ / SUPPLIED Local tourism operators are committed to protect the local whenua (land) and taonga (treasures) such as these geothermal pools.

Early beginnings as a tourism hotspot

It was then that Rotorua became one of the country's favourite tourist hubs - and while the terraces are sadly no more, the region's long tradition of manaakitanga (hospitality & kindness) is still going strong centuries later.

The fragility of the environment was obvious to see when Mt Tarawera erupted, submerging the pink terraces under Lake Rotomahana. While there's not much the local tourism operators can do about volcanic eruptions, they're doing everything they can to protect the local whenua (land) and taonga (treasures). Most have pledged to the Taiki Promise, a commitment to protect and preserve New Zealand's unique environment and culture.

ROTORUA NZ / SUPPLIED Rotorua Canopy Tours are wowing tourists with a total of 1,200 metres of ziplines and 50-metre-high walkways through ancient native forests.

Green tourism in Rotorua

The legends at Rotorua Canopy Tours are wowing tourists with a total of 1,200 metres of ziplines and 50-metre-high walkways through ancient native forests. They're also doing their bit to protect the forest through the Canopy Conservation Trust. So far, they've spent over $250,000 creating a 35km trapping network to remove as many introduced pests as possible so that native species can thrive. Visit Dansey Road Scenic Reserve today and you can barely hear yourself think through all the tui song!

Redwoods Treewalk is another must-do. It's the world's longest living tree walk at 700 metres long with 28 bridges and 27 platforms set 20 metres high among 120 year old redwoods. The tour company act as kaitiaki (guardians) of the forest and have constructed their walkway with minimal waste and innovative slings that allow the trees to grow unharmed.

ROTORUA NZ / SUPPLIED MBR offer bike rental, repair and guides to help adventurous visitors tackle nearly 200kms of bike trails throughout the forest.

Another gem in the Whakarewarewa Forest is Mountain Bike Rotorua or MBR. Run by the Motu brothers Tak and Tu, they offer bike rental, repair and guides to help adventurous visitors tackle nearly 200kms of bike trails throughout the forest. The brothers recently ran a bicycle recycling program where locals were asked to send in an old unused bike to be fixed up and gifted to deserving members of the community.

Operators like Paddle Board Rotorua use kayaks and stand up paddleboards to explore geothermal lakes and caves lit with glow worms. Using manpower instead of engines allows visitors to enjoy these natural environments without polluting them.

The Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre is yet another local operator helping local environments thrive while showing tourists a good time. Their core commitment is to conserve the endangered kārearea, the New Zealand falcon, while also supporting wild populations and carrying out important research on endangered birds of prey.

ROTORUA NZ / SUPPLIED Using stand up paddleboards and kayaks to explore geothermal lakes and caves means no engine pollution to the natural environment.

A legacy of manaakitanga

There must be something in the water (besides sulphur) because Rotorua locals have always been known for their famous manaakitanga. Aunty Chrissie, a retired legacy guide at Whakarewarewa Village, is one local with special memories of hosting unique guests.

On January 3, 1954, Queen Elizabeth visited the Village when Chrissie was just 12 years old. In 2018, she recalled Rangitīaria Dennan, or Guide Rangi, greeting the Queen and telling her to get rid of some of her dignitaries so that she could come back to her place.

ROTORUA NZ / SUPPLIED There must be something in the water (besides sulphur) because Rotorua locals have always been known for their famous manaakitanga.

Rangi took the Queen home for a lie down, a cup of tea and a chat so that she was refreshed for her tour of the region:

"She may be the Queen but Guide Rangi just said take a step back, she's coming back with me. Just the Duke and the Queen. That's hospitality at its best," said Chrissie.

There's nowhere in New Zealand with the same legendary manaakitanga, beautiful natural environment and adventure ecotourism that Rotorua has to offer. Visit soon and you never know - you might even bump into Auntie Chrissie and end up at hers sipping on a cup of tea.

For more information and to start planning your trip visit Rotoruanz.com.

Find new things to do around New Zealand at www.newfinder.co.nz

Please travel safely and check guidance at https://covid19.govt.nz/ for alert level requirements in the region you're travelling to.