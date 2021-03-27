The one place this travel guru desperately wants to visit

A quick chat with Samantha Kilgour, Sales Consultant at House of Travel Taupō.

What's one place you'd take every visitor to NZ and why?

You can’t go past Rotorua – especially for the unique smell! We’re so lucky to have such incredible natural attractions in New Zealand. Visit the Redwoods to do the Canopy Tours, maybe go for a mountain bike ride or just walk through the forest. Rotorua’s sheer diversity makes it a must-do for visitors.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

Te Mahia Bay Resort. If my backyard looked like the view from Te Mahia, I’d be very happy! Located in the Marlborough Sounds, about an hour’s drive from Picton, it’s believably scenic and right on the water’s edge. Plus, the hosts are fantastic. It’s a 20-minute walk to the Queen Charlotte Track or head out fishing, kayaking or enjoy R&R and a fantastic coffee or pizza at the café.

What's your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

New Zealand’s best pie shop is in Taupō – Paetiki Bakery. Loads of different flavours but I usually order the mince and cheese, because you just can’t beat a classic.

What's one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

Take me to Stewart Island! It’s somewhere high on a lot of New Zealanders’ bucket lists at the moment. I need an ‘overseas’ holiday this year and kiwi spotting at Stewart Island sounds like a great idea. Getting down to Bluff to catch the ferry across has been on my to-do list for some time.