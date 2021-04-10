The valley this hospo guru says is 'staggering'

A quick word with Sean Golding, co-owner of Wellington’s Intrepid Hotel, Puffin Wine Bar and Golding’s Free Dive

What's one place you'd take every visitor to NZ and why?

There’s something about the valley from Arthurs Point to Arrowtown in Central Otago that always makes me feel like a very lucky New Zealander. No matter what season you visit the scenery is staggering, and it feels very remote even though you’re only 20 minutes from an international airport. There are some world-class places to eat, drink and stay and there’s also a bowling alley and a great microbrewery close by for something fun and relaxing.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

My backyard is the neighbourhood surrounding Ghuznee St in Wellington, frequenting the small businesses peppered around this area always makes me feel very welcome and lucky.

What's your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

My favourite pie hands down is the Pork Belly Pie from Burleigh Pies in Blenheim, I love pies. Coffee is life to most people in Wellington and the two best places are side by side, Milk Crate and Customs. Picking one is just picking which one has a spare seat, both are always excellent.

What's one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

If you want to do a “one-off” then I would get a chopper ride from Queenstown and land on one of the glaciers beside Mt Aspiring then head over to Rippon Vineyard in Wānaka and taste some of the country’s best wines. It’s absolutely spectacular and leaves you feeling connected to this wonderful country.