Adventures, accommodation and eats on NZ’s incredible East Coast

Tairāwhiti Gisborne is the first place in the world to see the sunrise and a great place to eat, sleep and go on adventures.

The early descendants of Māori landed in Waka throughout New Zealand roughly 700 years ago, with some disembarking on Kaiti Beach in Gisborne shortly after. Centuries later, the HMS Endeavour arrived at that very same beach carrying the first ever Europeans to set foot on New Zealand.

Fast forward to today and Tairāwhiti is the perfect place to explore the long history of New Zealand's dual heritage with countless fascinating historical sites. It's still just as beautiful as when James Cook first sighted its pristine beaches - and it's still packed with opportunities for classic Kiwi adventure.

It's also the first place in the world to see the sunrise so you'll have plenty of time to see it all (or lie back and sunbathe) when you visit! To get started, check out the best accommodation, adventures and eats in Tairāwhiti.

SUPPLIED / EASTWOODHILL ABORETUM Eastwoodhill Aboretum features over 300 acres of native bush, forests and parklands and is New Zealand's national Aboretum.

Adventure



Explore native forest at Eastwoodhill Arboretum

Eastwoodhill is New Zealand's national Arboretum featuring over 300 acres of native bush, forests and parklands. The Arboretum features roughly 25,000 native trees and shrubs intersected by over 25 km of tracks that link up with the Rere Falls Cycle Trail, one of the 22 Great Rides of Ngā Haerenga, The New Zealand cycle trail.

Chances are, you'll want to stay if you visit - so book a studio in the heart of the Arboretum to soak in the serenity overnight.

Discover NZ's history on the Tupapa Heritage Trail

The Tupapa Heritage Trail is a self-guided tour that tracks 4km of Tairāwhiti's coastline. Download the trail's specially designed app and begin the walk at Waikanae Beach - along the way, you'll see beautiful artworks honouring our tīpuna (ancestors) and learn about NZ's long history.

The trail ends with panoramic views of Tairāwhiti's land, sea and sky at the summit of Titirangi.

SUPPLIED / GISBORNE CITY VINTAGE RAIL Ride the WA165 steam locomotive and see Gisborne from a different perspective.

Ride a WA165 steam locomotive

WA165 was built in Dunedin in 1897 and is now the only working WA-class train in the world. Take a ride in the WA to see Tairāwhiti from a different perspective, including crossing the airport's runway (watch out for planes!) and crossing NZ's longest river bridge.

Meet an Eagle Ray with Dive Tatapouri

​Ever patted an eagle ray on the head? Well now's your chance! Dive Tatapouri's famous ecotours take keen explorers out into the harbour at low tide to interact with stingrays, eagle rays and other marine dwellers of Tatapouri. A must-do for visiting nature lovers!

See the world's first light at Maunga Hikurangi

Maunga Hikurangi is a sacred mountain of the Ngāti Porou people and the first place in the world to see the sunrise. Book a tour with a local guide and you'll be taken near the peak in a 4WD to hear the stories behind the nine Māori whakairo (carvings) that stand there and learn of the site's significance to the local people.

SUPPLIED / BACKPACKERGUIDE.NZ Tairāwhiti museum is described as one of the best regional museums in New Zealand and features carvings, exhibits and attractions.

Jump aboard the Gisborne Railbike Adventure

The Gisborne Railbike Adventure is a totally unique experience, featuring a tandem cycle attached to 90km of scenic coastal railway from Gisborne to Wairoa. The cycle runs along the railway and requires no steering or balancing - just grab a mate, get the pedals going and take in untouched landscapes, historic sites and deserted beaches along the way.

See one of NZ's best regional Museums

Tairāwhiti Museum has recently undergone major renovations and extensions as well as sweeping improvements of all exhibits and attractions. After all that, the locals reckon it's the best regional Museum in the country and they're not wrong.

Visit to see exhibitions of regional history, local and national art exhibitions and even a historic cottage and ship to explore as well as the C Company Memorial House dedicated to the memory of the Māori Battalion C Company who served in WWII.

SUPPLIED / GISBORNE RAILBIKE ADVENTURES Gisborne Railbike adventures is a tandem cycle attached to 90km of scenic coastal railway from Gisborne to Wairoa.

Eats



Eat the donuts of your dreams at Curbside Kitchen

After all the exploring, you'd have earnt a treat and there's nowhere better to grab one than Curbside Kitchen. Their donuts are legendary in Gisborne with flavours like pistachio crumb and orange blossom or lemon honey custard (drool).

Dine all day at Flagship Eatery

You'll find Flagship Eatery tucked away inside a charming brick heritage building in Gisborne, serving delicious locally sourced & seasonal bistro food. Breakfast runs all day so there's no need to set an alarm - but make sure you don't miss the house-made crumpets or the phenomenal Vietnamese pancakes later in the day.

Grab a cocktail and a bite at USSCo

Behind a blue wall in a gorgeous old building (right next door to Flagship), you'll find a bistro slinging seriously good food and dangerously delicious cocktails. USSCo is a local's favourite famous for its fresh, carefully prepared dishes, impeccable service and relaxed atmosphere. Try the brioche crusted tarakihi and thank us later.

SUPPLIED / STRIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Spending time at Tatapouri Bay means you can hand feed the stingrays see penguins, seals, dolphins and rare seabirds.

Accommodation



Go green at Manutuke Eco Retreat

​Just 15 minutes outside of Gisborne, you'll find a place so peaceful and serene you'll want to stay for good. The Manutuke Eco Retreat is a luxury green glamping escape surrounded by rolling green hills and looking out over a lake. Wake up to the sound of birdsong and do nothing all day, or get active with stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, hiking and mountain biking on your doorstep.

Lay back in luxury at The Blackhouse

Tucked away high above the shores of beautiful Wainui Beach, there's a 1,000-acre working farm with a black house perched at its highest point. This luxury accommodation has sweeping views over rolling green fields to the sea, refined luxury interiors and enough space to sleep 10. If you're after real luxury in Gisborne - you've just found it.

Wake on the beach at Tatapouri Bay

Imagine waking up to the sound of waves lapping at the shore and stepping right onto a sunny beach. That's reality, not a daydream, at Tatapouri Bay, one of Tairāwhiti's most stunning white sand beaches and home to waterfront glamping and parking for RVs and campervans. Spend a little time here and you might meet the locals - including penguins, seals, dolphins and rare seabirds.

