Winter magic in The Coromandel: Adventure, art and eats

The Coromandel region is the perfect place to visit in Winter for a long weekend or a quick trip.

There's nothing quite like The Coromandel in winter and autumn. You'll have most of the area's picture-perfect beaches and world class hikes to yourself, even when the skies are clear and blue. You'll also have your pick of cozy chairs in the area's rustic eateries and craft breweries.

This coastal region is just two hours drive from Auckland and Hamilton, and less than three from Rotorua and Tauranga, perfect for a long weekend or a quick trip. And the best part? The route is one of the most scenic coastal drives you'll ever see, packed with panoramic sea views and charming cafes.

Once you're here, there are several winter must-sees, from the iconic scenery of Cathedral Cove to the historic adventure of the Hauraki Rail Trail.

COROMANDEL.COM / SUPPLIED Iconic Cathedral Cove is an incredible backdrop for a kayak along the coastline.

Kayak Cathedral Cove

Join local guides and jump in a kayak to experience one of the country's most spectacular sections of coastline. Enter the Te Whanganui-O-Hei Marine Reserve and get up close to the local wildlife including large snapper, red moki and crayfish.

Keep an eye on the dramatic cliffs and pristine beaches and paddle ashore when you see the iconic naturally formed archway of Cathedral Cove. If you'd rather not get wet, you can also walk to the cove on an easy track that starts at the drop-off area at the end of Grange Road and takes 1.5 hours.

Bathe at Hot Water Beach

An underground river of hot water flows from the earth's interior to the surface of the Pacific Ocean to bubble out of the sand at Hot Water Beach. Drive just five minutes from Cathedral Cove to reach this incredible beach and visit two hours either side of low tide for the best experience.

Bring a shovel, dig your own spa bath, relax and take in the sea views as the hot water warms you through.

COROMANDEL.COM / SUPPLIED Enjoy a warm dip at Hot Water Beach and dig your own pool to relax in.

Walk the Pinnacles

The Pinnacles is an epic one- to two-day hike that follows the original steps built for pack horses that supplied kauri loggers and gold miners in the early 1900s. It winds through the native bush of Kauaeranga Valley to the base of a collection of rocky peaks.

Walk an extra 40 minutes to summit the peaks and take in breathtaking views over the lush valley and green horizon. If you're fit as a fiddle, you can do the return trip after summiting - but most will prefer to stay a night at the trail's DOC hut before returning.

If you stay, you'll catch an incredible sunset from high in the hills and see a pitch-black night sky dotted with thousands of stars that's brilliant for astro-photography!

COROMANDEL.COM / SUPPLIED Hike the incredible Pinnacles and take in breathtaking views.

Cycle the Hauraki Rail Trail

The Hauraki Rail Trail is one of New Zealand's easiest and (we'd argue) best cycling trails, with 197 km of flat or gently sloping scenic riding. It's a real bang-for-your-buck cycle adventure with less burning thighs and more cafes, quaint historic towns, lush farmlands and stunning coastline.

It runs south from Kaiaua through Thames then on to either Waihi or Matamata. Highlights include the historic railway corridor through the Karangahake Gorge, the stunning staircase Owharoa Falls and the charming rural trail towns along the way.

COROMANDEL.COM / SUPPLIED The Falls Retreat bistro serves up amazing meals full of flavour and texture.

Eat local kai at rustic eateries and bend the elbow at craft breweries

Once you've explored The Coromandel's beautiful coastline and lush native forests, you'd have earnt a few cheeky refreshments. Luckily, The Coromandel's locals know how to eat and drink well and the area's packed with bars, cafes and restaurants.

Hot Water Brewing Co. is a must visit - order a pint of their Kauri Falls Pale Ale, grab a seat on the sunny porch and thank us later. If you're hungry, a kilo of mussels in delicious green curry at the Pepper Tree in the heart of Coromandel Town should hit the spot.

For breakfast, head to Wharf Road. They use fresh, locally sourced produce to craft delicious Kiwi breakfast and lunch classics and serve a mean coffee. Don't miss the eggy bun with soft scramble and jalapeno aioli!

For an elevated dining experience, visit the Falls Retreat bistro. Here in the beautiful surrounds of the Karangahake Gorge, you'll find a rustic kitchen serving up the memorable flavours and textures of their paddock-to-plate cuisine.

COROMANDEL.COM / SUPPLIED Sample local arts and crafts in The Coromandel region and have a go at making some yourself at the Laughing Pottery.

Shop for homemade arts and crafts

For years, something about the Coromandel has attracted creative people, from painters and sculptors to performing artists and now, the region has a thriving local art scene with countless galleries and studios to visit.

The Little Gallery is a great place to start - they showcase fine art and sculpture and emerging Coromandel artists. Or you can browse the collection of pottery from local makers or have a go at making your own at The Laughing Pottery. Don't miss the Hauraki House, a gallery run by the Coromandel Community Arts Council that shows works from local craftspeople.

The Coromandel has a special magic in the winter. The beaches, nature hikes and adventure trails are near-deserted and just as beautiful as the rest of the year - in fact, we'd argue Hot Water Beach is even better in winter. There's also local hospitality to warm you up, with cozy local craft breweries and eateries serving delicious food and drink made using local produce.

Start planning and booking your next winter road trip to the beautiful Coromandel here.

