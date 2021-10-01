Cycling the scenic wine trails of Hawke’s Bay

Close your eyes and imagine the sunshine on your face, a fresh ocean breeze in your hair and a gorgeous Syrah igniting your senses of taste and smell. You've just arrived at one of New Zealand's finest wineries, and your trusty e-bike is just outside, waiting to take you to your next destination.

If this sounds like a dream too good to be true during these Covid times, it's closer than you might think. With bountiful sunshine, fertile soil and a rich history, Hawke's Bay is the perfect destination for those wanting to treat themselves to a relaxing holiday while still getting out and about in stunning surroundings.

A group cycling tour in this sunny region is the closest you'll get to Tuscany or the south of France right now (and to be honest, we reckon Hawke's Bay on a bike is just as good!)

Some of the highlights of the tour include a Clearview Winery Tour including "Walk & Talk" with the winemaker, an Art Deco Walking Tour and an Overland Gannet Safari Tour.

BROOK SABIN/STUFF Te Mata Peak, behind Havelock North, gives 360° views of Hawke’s Bay.

Day 1: The fun begins

Arrive in Napier for your first day exploring Hawke's Bay. Enjoy a transfer from Napier Airport to Ahuriri, or pick up your own rental car to make the drive yourself. After settling in, you'll be set up with your e-bikes and ride through the Ahuriri Estuary, a DoC Wildlife Sanctuary home to some of our protected birdlife.

The first winery on the agenda is New Zealand's oldest, Mission Estate Winery. Nestled in the Taradale Hills, enjoy a platter and wine tasting before cycling to nearby winery Church Road for more tastings (it's a hard life, we know).

Day 2: Outdoor adventure

Today you'll explore one of Hawke's Bay's coastal cycle trails from Ahuriri to Cape Coast, a gentle ride with plenty of scenic views. Have lunch out at the spectacular Cape Kidnappers at the cosy Hygge Cafe, before encountering the world's largest gannet colony up close.

Then, it's off to the majestic Te Mata Peak lookout, which boasts incredible views of the surrounding Hawke's Bay.

SUPPLIED Cycle through valleys of vines, winding rivers, estuary wetlands and the majestic coastline beside the turquoise-blue Pacific Ocean.

Day 3: Behind the scenes

Today you get to learn more about some of the region's local producers of wine and honey. Ride along some quiet country roads before merging onto a river cycle trail, making your way back towards Cape Kidnappers through picturesque vineyards and orchards.

Learn the secrets behind Clearview Estate's wines on a tour and enjoy lunch from the winery's fresh, seasonal menu. Another cycle along the Tukituki river trail will take you to Arataki Honey, New Zealand's biggest manuka honey producer.

Day 4: Gourmet gastronomy

Today begins by sampling some of the region's finest local produce at the renowned Hawke's Bay Farmers Market. It's an early start, but worth the wake-up, we promise!. Once you're all stocked up, it's time for another ride out to Bridge Pa and through the Ngatarawa/Gimblett Gravels area.

Relax and indulge in some delicious drops from Trinity Hills and Sileni Estate before lunch at Oak Estate. The day ends with dinner at the award-winning Bistronomy Restaurant in the heart of Napier, where the local and exotic converge to create a serious party for your tastebuds.

BROOK SABIN/STUFF Enjoy the best food and wine that this beautiful region has to offer and explore scenic sights along the way on this fun-filled 5-day adventure.n.

Day 5: Art Deco discovery

On the final day, you'll have the opportunity to discover Napier's history, culture and art. Hear stories of the 1931 earthquake that led to the city becoming the Art Deco capital of the world. Step back in time to 1920s Europe as you wander Napier's streets, admiring the unique and fascinating architecture of the restored buildings, resplendent in their colourful, geometric designs. There'll be time to pop into a cafe for lunch before you head back to the airport.

Ready for a spring biking holiday in one of New Zealand's top wine regions? Find out more about Stuff's all-inclusive Hawke's Bay Cycle Tour.