Our readers have shared some of their favourite NZ hidden gem holiday spots for you to discover

We reached out to our readers to ask - what is your favourite hidden gem holiday spot in New Zealand? And it turns out just when you think you've been everywhere, there are still many more places you can discover and will be great holiday destinations.

From incredible beaches and hidden coves up north to quaint towns on the west coast and lesser-known fiords in the deep south, there is something for everyone. Not only will you be able to show your whānau the beauty and uniqueness of Aotearoa, you'll also be able to make great new memories. Here are some of the hidden gems our readers suggested from around NZ for you to discover on your next holiday:

1) Cape Reinga/Te Rerenga Wairua

It's as far north as you can go before you fall into the sea – a magical place where the Pacific Ocean and Tasman Sea collide. The northernmost point of the North Island is also a deeply spiritual place: local Māori believe spirits depart Aotearoa through an 800-year-old pohutukawa tree at the cape, and onto their spiritual homeland of Hawaiki. Check out the lighthouse and hike around the cape to discover hidden coves of white sand.



Things to do in the area:

2) East Coast Bays – Mangōnui to Honhura

Want golden sandy beaches fringed by pohutukawa trees, secluded coves and tranquil harbours? You've come to the right place. There are eight harbours to choose from on Northland's east coast – from Pārengarenga and Mangōnui to Whangaroa and Houhora, so you're spoiled for choice.



Things to do in the area:

Enjoy a hiking experience with the Family Northern Explorer Tour

Discover the wider area with a tour of the Bay of Islands and Northland with Hinterland Tours

Go off the beaten track with a Naturally Northland Tour with The Road Trip

3) Ōpunake, Taranaki

Come for the surf, stay for the 7km Ōpunake Walkway, stay longer for the great fish and chips. And the friendly vibe that's a hallmark of this compact Taranaki settlement. Surfing is the big ticket item here but if that's not your thing there are also swimming beaches, hiking trails and magical views of Mt Taranaki.



Things to do in the area:

SUPPLIED Marokopa Falls in Waitomo.

4) Marokopa Falls, Waitomo/Waikato

There are waterfalls and then there's this beauty – 35m high falls in Tawarau Forest, a few kilometres drive away from the popular Waitomo Caves. It's often described as the most beautiful waterfall in New Zealand, and one visit to this spot, where the Marokopa River cascades over the undercut greywacke basement rock, and you'll no doubt agree.



Things to do in the area:

5) Kāwhia, Waikato

Watch the sun go down as you soak in a hot water spring on Ocean Beach? Click here to learn how to get to the hot spring. The Waikato coastal village of Kāwhia is a gem of a spot for great fishing, swimming or getting your hot spring on at low tide when geothermally-heated water bubbles up through the black sand at the end of Te Puia Road. It's also not too far to the Waitomo Caves and Raglan.



Things to do in the area:

Visit in February for the Kawhia Kai Festival

Enjoy the spectacular views of the coast with Raglan Boat Charter

Try mountain biking with Raglan Rock

SUPPLIED See stingrays upclose with Dive Tatapouri.

6) Tātāpōuri/Tolaga Bay, Gisborne

Standing thigh-deep in the ocean while stingray gently brush past you doesn't happen every day. At Dive Tatapouri, you'll get this thrilling opportunity while also learning about these graceful creatures and the ocean they live in. Then head north to Tolaga Bay where a walk to Cook's Cove will reward you with views of the wharf and the famous hole-in-the-wall.



Things to do in the area:

7) Ruby Bay/Mapua, Tasman

What's not to love about this slice of coastal paradise? There's the region's fruit and wine growing areas, three national parks, and beaches with water so blue they have to be seen. Ruby Bay is a great place to stop if you're doing the Tasman Great Taste Trail or a destination in its own right, thanks to the Mapua Wharf, great restaurants such as The Apple Shed Kitchen & Bar, arts and crafts and sheltered beaches.



Things to do in the area:

Discover local cycle trails with The Road Trip

Explore Mapua with the Tunnel to Town tour

Experience one day cycle tour of Mapua with Kiwi Journeys

Brook Sabin Maruia hot springs.

8) Reefton, West Coast

History leaps out from every corner of this compact West Coast town 80km north of Greymouth. Named after the gold-bearing quartz reefs discovered here in the late 1860s, walk the town's heritage trail to learn how important mining was to the region. This was also the first place in the Southern Hemisphere to switch on electric lighting in 1888.



Things to do in the area:

Go fly fishing with Stravon Safari

Visit Maruia Hot Springs



9) Godley Head Walking Track, Christchurch

About 45 minutes from Christchurch's CBD is this track that hugs the coastline, an 8km loop from Taylors Mistake Beach. Along with spectacular views across Pegasus Bay to the Kaikōura Ranges, you'll also spot WWII gun emplacements, buildings and tunnels as well as a variety of seabirds and, if you're lucky, a rare Hector's dolphin or a whale.



Things to do in the area:

Explore Godley Head with Bushman Tours

Discover Christchurch from above with Christchurch Helicopters

Go on a Crater Rim walk with expert local guides

SUPPLIED Doubtful Sounds.

10) Doubtful Sound/Pātea, Fiordland

Be prepared to make lots of Jurassic Park jokes, because these ancient, glacially-carved valleys feature lush forests, deep fiords and scenery on such a grand, untouched scale you'll wonder when the dinosaurs might appear! It's easy to see why early Māori named the fiord, the deepest of Aotearoa's 14 fiords, Pātea which means 'place of silence'. One that should be near the top of your bucket list.



Things to do in the area:

