Make a new plan: 100 ways to love Nelson Tasman

The Cable Bay Walkway is featured in the first of 100 short videos to promote the region in a new campaign launched by the Nelson Regional Development Agency.

There are many ways to enjoy the Nelson Tasman region and over the next three months a video campaign will give you a hundred reasons to visit.

The Nelson Regional Development Agency has doubled down on its “We’ve Got This” backyard campaign to draw locals and visitors to support local businesses during the pandemic.

Its new One Hundred Ways campaign, launched on Monday, features short videos rolled out over the next 100 days to showcase the indoor and outdoor charms of the region.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Markus Erdmann, owner of Archery Park in Cable Bay, hopes a video campaign will provide a boost after a tough year.

The agency worked with Motueka-based content creator Kyle Mulinder from Bare Kiwi to produce the 15-second videos. The first, on the Cable Bay walkway, was posted on Monday.

They will cover everything from cafés and restaurants to artisans and outdoor adventures.

“Of course, we have the beautiful beaches and the great weather, but there are also so many other incredible experiences right here in our backyard that many people don't even know exist,” the agency's marketing and digital executive Laura Duquemin said.

“This campaign gives us the opportunity to highlight these hidden gems and dig a little deeper into what Nelson Tasman is all about.”

Markus Erdman, from Archery Park Nelson in Cable Bay, said being included in the campaign was a boost after a tough year and would hopefully convince visitors to take a shot.

Christine Grieder from Willow Bank Heritage Village said its staff dressed in heritage clothing for the filming of the video that she hoped would raise awareness of a “small business tucked away in a little village in Wakefiled” – and its milkshakes.

Mullinder said filming 100 adventures in a month was a massive task, but underlined how diverse the region’s activities were.

To follow the social media campaign and videos go to the nelsontasmannz Facebook page.