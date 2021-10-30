'Clip-on' cycle bridge the first stage of Whale Trail construction

A clip-on cycle track is expected to be added to the Wairau River bridge by January.

After “years of hard work” construction of the long-awaited Whale Trail cycleway is set to begin.

The first stage of the Kaikōura to Picton trail will see a clip on attachment added to the Wairau River bridge, north of Blenheim.

Marlborough Kaikōura Trail Trust (MKTT) chairman Luke van Velthooven said the Wairau clip-on contract signified a shift into the construction and more “tangible” phase of the trail development.

The clip-on would be the biggest structure on the trail, and a key component of stage one of the trail development from Picton to Seddon.

READ MORE:

* Tense Whale Trail talks reveal residents 'petrified' of hitting cyclists

* Whale Trail plans run into trouble in a tiny township in Marlborough

* Work starts on northern parts of Picton to Kaikōura Whale Trail



The 210-kilometre Whale Trail, from Picton to Kaikōura, has been in the pipeline for years. It was first floated after the 2016 earthquake as a way to showcase the east coast as a tourism destination, rather than a thoroughfare.

Designed to be easily accessed from a number of entry and exit points, the trail will combine new cross-country trails across hills, existing paths and quiet country roads.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff Regional Economic Development under-secretary Fletcher Tabuteau announces $53m in funding for Marlborough projects. (Video first published July 2020)

“The community should expect to see major progress over the next six months,” van Velthooven said.

The clip-on will be attached to the eastern side of the 300-metre bridge, and will have two passing bays.

Work for the clip-on had already commenced, and was expected to be installed in early 2022. The Whale Trail from Picton to Seddon was planned to be completed by the end of 2022.

“It’s years of hard work, and now we're seeing it come to fruition,” ven Velthooven said.

“Hopefully this is the start of a continuous roll-out. We’re really focussing on Picton to Seddon at the moment.

“I think the two significant structures being the Awatere and Wairau Bridge, they're pretty exciting. It will be really exciting to see the old, historic Awatere Bridge being utilised again, that will be a significant part of the trial.”

Supplied An architects rendering of how the clip on track is expected to look.

A statement said Marlborough Kaikōura Trail Trust and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency had worked closely through the process, and had awarded the contract for the clip-on to Fulton Hogan.

Waka Kotahi top of the south regional relationships' director Emma Speight said the bridge was a “crucial link” between Blenheim and Picton.

The agency would manage the installation of the bridge structure on behalf of MKTT, Speight said.

“It will be great to have a safe option for Whale Trail users in coming months, as well as people cycling north around Blenheim,” she said.

In May, residents of Tuamarina, expressed concerns with the trail’s proposed route.

Van Velthooven said designs had been adjusted since a public meeting was held in June and were “positively progressing”.

A safety audit was still needed for where the trail joined State Highway 1 as part of the permissions process.

Van Velthooven said partnerships and community were key to the Whale Trail.

“There are many private landowners who have generously given permission for their land to be used for this legacy project, benefiting the whole community,” he said.

The trust continued to work with iwi to ensure the economic, health and wellbeing opportunities for all iwi were “identified and planned for as part of the trail development”.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The Wairau River bridge will require the biggest structure of the Picton to Kaikōura trail.

Te Rūnanga a Rangitāne o Wairau Trust general manager Corey Hebberd said the trail was an exciting venture that gave tangata whenua an opportunity to share the stories of their whenua through a series of interpretation panels along the trail.

“We look forward to continuing to work constructively with the Trail team, in a way that gives tangata whenua the chance to share our kōrero in a mana enhancing way,” Hebberd said.

More than a third of the route was owned by KiwiRail, Waka Kotahi NZTA, NCTIR and the Department of Conservation, but another third would require agreements with private landowners. About 10 per cent of the route could use existing pathways.